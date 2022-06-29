Ken Henry resigns from ASX board

The ASX board has announced the departure of non-executive director Ken Henry, appointing Heather Smith in the role.

Henry announced his retirement, stating he will not seek re-election when his term expires at the 2022 annual general meeting.

He has served on the board since February 2013 and is a member of the audit and risk committee and the nomination committee.

ASX chair Damian Roche praised Henry's nine-year contribution.

"Ken has been an outstanding director of ASX and brought formidable intellect and insight to the governance and oversight of our company," he said.

"Few can match his knowledge of economics and public policy, or his commitment to broader social and environmental issues. On behalf of all our stakeholders, I thank and congratulate Ken on his service; not only to ASX but to the Australian community more widely."

Smith will stand for election at the AGM on September 28.

She has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Australian National University and spent 20 years in the Australian Public Service working as Secretary of the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science and before that Secretary of the Department of Communications and the Arts.

Smith has also held senior positions in the departments of Prime Minister and Cabinet (including heading the Prime Minister's taskforce on Innovation), Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Treasury, as well as the Office of National Intelligence. She began her career at the Reserve Bank of Australia in 1988.

Roche said the ASX is fortunate to have attracted a director with Smiths calibre.

"She brings to our board considerable expertise in public policy, innovation, national security and economic reform. These are areas of great relevance to ASX as we enter a new and exciting phase in our development, re-energised under fresh executive leadership," he said.