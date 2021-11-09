NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Kelly+Partners to acquire firm

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 NOV 2021   12:03PM

The ASX-listed accounting and private wealth group is set to complete a tuck-in acquisition of a firm in NSW.

Kelly+Partners is set to pay $4.4 million for the Penrith-based accounting firm with 30% due in two years.

The accounting firm is expected to contribute $4.2 million in revenue to the group and has a completion date of November 11.

The two existing partners of the firm will acquire a 20% equity interest in the combined business.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The acquisition is part of Kelly+Partners five-year plan which aims to grow the group organically and make tuck-in acquisitions through its "Partner-Owner-Driver" strategy and model.

"The acquisition confirms the attractiveness of the Kelly+Partners Partner-Owner-Driver model to owners of progressive accounting firms," the group's founder and chief executive Brett Kelly said.

Kelly+Partners has 15 locations in NSW and has completed three tuck-in acquisitions.

Earlier in the year, the group made a tuck-in acquisition of a financial services group on the NSW Central Coast.

A Kelly+Partners subsidiary acquired a 51% stake in the group which includes private wealth management, life insurance broking, finance broking and accounting and tax.

Kelly+Partners Central Coast acquired the full fee base from the accounting and tax business with the acquired businesses relocating to the office in Erina, New South Wales.

In December 2019, Kelly+Partners partnered with Austbrokers to set up a new partnership called Austbrokers Kelly+Partners.

The operation allows both groups to share expertise such as Austbrokers' general and life insurance broking and accounting and tax services from Kelly+Partners.

Read more: Kelly+PartnersBrett Kelly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wealth group makes acquisition
Advice group partners with insurance broker
Kelly+Partners to build Melbourne presence
Kelly+Partners launches corporate advisory business
Wealth firm lists on ASX with $7.3m IPO

Editor's Choice

MLC Life expands retail distribution leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two senior appointments have been made to the life insurer's retail distribution team as part of its increased focus on supporting financial advisers.

TelstraSuper releases retirement income solution

KARREN VERGARA
TelstraSuper has launched its version of a retirement income product that has a flexible cash allocation feature.

Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%

KARREN VERGARA
Australian equities small caps outpaced other asset classes in the year to September, delivering a median return of 35.2% per annum to wholesale investors.

Australia-first private equity ETF to launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
VanEck will shortly list an ETF providing investors exposure to private equity investments through the convenient ETF structure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.