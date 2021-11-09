Kelly+Partners to acquire firm

The ASX-listed accounting and private wealth group is set to complete a tuck-in acquisition of a firm in NSW.

Kelly+Partners is set to pay $4.4 million for the Penrith-based accounting firm with 30% due in two years.

The accounting firm is expected to contribute $4.2 million in revenue to the group and has a completion date of November 11.

The two existing partners of the firm will acquire a 20% equity interest in the combined business.

The acquisition is part of Kelly+Partners five-year plan which aims to grow the group organically and make tuck-in acquisitions through its "Partner-Owner-Driver" strategy and model.

"The acquisition confirms the attractiveness of the Kelly+Partners Partner-Owner-Driver model to owners of progressive accounting firms," the group's founder and chief executive Brett Kelly said.

Kelly+Partners has 15 locations in NSW and has completed three tuck-in acquisitions.

Earlier in the year, the group made a tuck-in acquisition of a financial services group on the NSW Central Coast.

A Kelly+Partners subsidiary acquired a 51% stake in the group which includes private wealth management, life insurance broking, finance broking and accounting and tax.

Kelly+Partners Central Coast acquired the full fee base from the accounting and tax business with the acquired businesses relocating to the office in Erina, New South Wales.

In December 2019, Kelly+Partners partnered with Austbrokers to set up a new partnership called Austbrokers Kelly+Partners.

The operation allows both groups to share expertise such as Austbrokers' general and life insurance broking and accounting and tax services from Kelly+Partners.