Executive Appointments
Kelly O'Dwyer joins EQT board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 29 MAR 2021   10:41PM

The former minister for revenue and financial services Kelly O'Dwyer is joining Equity Trustees' board as a non-executive director.

O'Dwyer joins the board as Jim Minto steps down after four years. Minto was also the deputy chair of the EQT board.

She will also join Equity Trustees' board risk committee. Catherine Robson will chair the board risk committee and join as a member of the board audit committee.

O'Dwyer spent nine years as the Liberal party member for Higgins and was appointed the minister for revenue and financial services in July 2016 during which time the Royal Commission into financial services and banking held its hearings.

Less than two years later in September 2018 she was moved to the jobs, industrial relations and women portfolios.

She left politics in January 2019, citing personal reasons. Prior to her government career, she worked in law and finance.

She is currently a non-executive director at ASX-listed Home Consortium.

Kelly's track record in leadership and senior roles at the highest level of government is well recorded," said Equity Trustees chair Carol Schwartz.

"She brings a combination of deep understanding of government and policy, with a focus on economic and tax policy, Australia's financial regulatory framework, corporate governance, risk and compliance, and significant leadership experience.

"Her experience in reforming the superannuation system and financial services, and her work in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation will bring new perspectives and ideas to the Equity Trustees boardroom," Schwartz said.

Schwartz joined EQT's board in March 2020 as a non-executive director, and moved into the chair role, after Jeffrey Kennett retired after 12 years on the board.

