Kapstream wins JANA allocation

The $17 billion Sydney boutique has been appointed to a multi-manager fund from JANA.

Kasptream will manage a portion of the JANA Short Maturity Diversified Debt Trust, which JANA offers to its implementation clients.

"Kapstream's been fortunate to serve a number of JANA clients over many years, and is thrilled to be expanding the relationship and client reach through this new assignment", said Kapstream managing director James Bloom.

"...[It is] consistent with the advantages of JANA's multi-manager product that combines their research and investment strategy expertise with simple access to a blend of their 'best ideas', it now enables an even wider range of JANA clients to access Kapstream alongside other class-leading managers."

The trust invests in short maturity global and Australian debt securities like nominal bonds, local inflation-linked bonds and extended credit.

Other managers in the trust include Antares Capital Partners, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Insight Investment Partners, Loomis Sayles, UBS Asset Management and Wellington Asset Management.

"...it hasn't been a surprise that we've seen renewed interest in our strategy which above all else emphasises preservation of capital and liquidity with the delivery of a consistent return above reference rates, without taking undue interest rate or term risk," Kapstream portfolio manager Daniel Siluk said.

Kapstream's Sydney office manages about $11.4 billion in global absolute return fixed income portfolios for mostly Australian clients.

Its California office manages a further $5.6 billion for clients in US, Asia and Europe.