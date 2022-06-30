Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUN 2022   12:20PM

As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

From tomorrow, significant changes to superannuation and its surrounding legislation will come into effect.

Perhaps most important of all, From July 1 employers will need to increase the Superannuation Guarantee contribution rate they pay from the existing 10% to 10.5%.

Further, the $450 monthly minimum threshold that has long been a thorn in super funds' side will be no longer.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

According to data released by Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, some 300,000 people will benefit from the change, 63% of which are females.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said the employees who are affected by this measure, and who earn less than $450 a month from a single employer, tend to be young, lower-income, part-time workers.

"The removal of the $450 threshold improves the coverage of superannuation and enhances equity across the super system," he said.

"Women's lower super balances, in particular, have given rise to critical social policy issues, including increasing levels of poverty and homelessness in retirement. We will continue to work with the government to achieve broader structural reforms to improve retirement outcomes for low-income earners."

The only exception to the threshold change is if the employee is under 18 years of age, in which case they will need to have worked for at least 30 hours in the week to be eligible.

The new fiscal year will also see the work test abolished for voluntary employer, non-concessional and salary sacrificed superannuation contributions for individuals aged 67 to 74.

Individuals will still need to meet the work test to be eligible for a tax deduction for personal contributions and have a total superannuation balance (TSB) of less than $1.7 million.

The abolishment presents "significant opportunities" for older Australians who were previously restricted and unable to make larger super contributions.

Further,  the eligibility age for downsizer contributions which will drop from 65 to 60. The measure will help increase opportunities for advice for eligible clients who sell their main residence and are wanting to contribute to their super.

"Individuals aged 60 to 64 who sell their home during the April - June 2022 quarter may be able to contribute from July 1 as long as the contribution is made within 90 days of settlement," says Challenger technical analyst Mansi Desai.

The maximum that can be contributed is $300,000 per member of a couple, or $600,000 per couple.

The maximum amount of voluntary contributions that can be released from the First Home Super Saver (FHSSS) scheme will also rise, from $30,000 to $50,000.

Only voluntary contributions can be accessed under the scheme, and they can be either concessional before tax or non-concessional after-tax.

For institutions, July 1 sees the expansion of the annual investment performance test that was first applied to MySuper products in 2021.

The test, introduced under the Your Future, Your Super reforms, has been extended to trustee-directed products (TDPs) from July 1.

Finally, the long-awaited Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) that has been introduced to the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 also takes effect July 1.

It imposes a new obligation upon superannuation fund trustees, other than SMSFs, to develop, implement and regularly review a retirement income strategy for members who are retired or are approaching retirement.

Fund trustees must formulate a retirement income strategy that assists their members. The strategies adopted must meet three core objectives: maximise expected retirement income, manage risks related to sustainability and stability, and provide flexible access to funds in retirement.

Read more: Superannuation GuaranteeAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaFirst Home Super SaverMansi DesaiMartin FahyMySuperRetirement Income CovenantSuperannuation Industry Act
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The ongoing evolution of super: Scheerlinck
Rest cuts administration fees
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Super funds are ready for RIC: Data
You can't have it all: Retirement income strategies
ASFA, Deloitte recommend group insurance changes
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
Total super assets grow to $3.4tn
Chalmers sworn in as treasurer
Super Guarantee increases now ironclad

Editor's Choice

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

Rest cuts administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Adviser associations to merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer Financial Advice is being sued by ASIC over fee for no service conduct that continued after the Royal Commission and impacted members of both a corporate and government super fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.