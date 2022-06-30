July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

From tomorrow, significant changes to superannuation and its surrounding legislation will come into effect.

Perhaps most important of all, From July 1 employers will need to increase the Superannuation Guarantee contribution rate they pay from the existing 10% to 10.5%.

Further, the $450 monthly minimum threshold that has long been a thorn in super funds' side will be no longer.

According to data released by Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, some 300,000 people will benefit from the change, 63% of which are females.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said the employees who are affected by this measure, and who earn less than $450 a month from a single employer, tend to be young, lower-income, part-time workers.

"The removal of the $450 threshold improves the coverage of superannuation and enhances equity across the super system," he said.

"Women's lower super balances, in particular, have given rise to critical social policy issues, including increasing levels of poverty and homelessness in retirement. We will continue to work with the government to achieve broader structural reforms to improve retirement outcomes for low-income earners."

The only exception to the threshold change is if the employee is under 18 years of age, in which case they will need to have worked for at least 30 hours in the week to be eligible.

The new fiscal year will also see the work test abolished for voluntary employer, non-concessional and salary sacrificed superannuation contributions for individuals aged 67 to 74.

Individuals will still need to meet the work test to be eligible for a tax deduction for personal contributions and have a total superannuation balance (TSB) of less than $1.7 million.

The abolishment presents "significant opportunities" for older Australians who were previously restricted and unable to make larger super contributions.

Further, the eligibility age for downsizer contributions which will drop from 65 to 60. The measure will help increase opportunities for advice for eligible clients who sell their main residence and are wanting to contribute to their super.

"Individuals aged 60 to 64 who sell their home during the April - June 2022 quarter may be able to contribute from July 1 as long as the contribution is made within 90 days of settlement," says Challenger technical analyst Mansi Desai.

The maximum that can be contributed is $300,000 per member of a couple, or $600,000 per couple.

The maximum amount of voluntary contributions that can be released from the First Home Super Saver (FHSSS) scheme will also rise, from $30,000 to $50,000.

Only voluntary contributions can be accessed under the scheme, and they can be either concessional before tax or non-concessional after-tax.

For institutions, July 1 sees the expansion of the annual investment performance test that was first applied to MySuper products in 2021.

The test, introduced under the Your Future, Your Super reforms, has been extended to trustee-directed products (TDPs) from July 1.

Finally, the long-awaited Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) that has been introduced to the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 also takes effect July 1.

It imposes a new obligation upon superannuation fund trustees, other than SMSFs, to develop, implement and regularly review a retirement income strategy for members who are retired or are approaching retirement.

Fund trustees must formulate a retirement income strategy that assists their members. The strategies adopted must meet three core objectives: maximise expected retirement income, manage risks related to sustainability and stability, and provide flexible access to funds in retirement.