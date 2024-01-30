Newspaper icon
Investment

JPMAM partners with NZ wealth firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 30 JAN 2024   12:42PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) is joining forces with a New Zealand-based private wealth firm that has $28 billion of client funds under management.

Craigs Investment Partners (CIP), a high-net-worth advisory firm that also provides investment banking, research, and wholesale broking services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the global wealth manager.

The deal includes JPMAM offering CIP insights and thought leadership, which it said CIP can leverage for its advisers. Conversely, CIP will "distribute some of JPMAM's leading investment solutions," JPMAM said.

CIP chief executive Simon Tong said: "For CIP, this important relationship supports delivering on our strategy to bring the best opportunities from across the globe to our clients. Craigs has a long history of being local but acting global and this is another example. We look forward to working with the JPMAM team in delivering for our clients."

CIP has 19 locations across New Zealand and services more than 65,000 clients.

In 2015, CIP acquired a 40% stake in Wilson HTM, which is now Wilson Advisory, while Deutsche Bank gained a 20% share. It marked CIP's first expansion in Australia.

One year later, CIP and Wilson shareholders increased their ownership of the business to 50% respectively.

JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said: "Our businesses complement each other, and we are excited for future collaboration and growth opportunities providing diversified, quality solutions to New Zealand investors."

In December, JPMAM partnered with iCapital to offer local wholesale investors access to alternative investments.

Under the arrangement, iCapital will provide its financial technology platform to facilitate the distribution of JPMAM's global alternative strategies to Australian investors.

