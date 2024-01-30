JPMAM partners with NZ wealth firm

JPMAM partners with NZ wealth firmBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 30 JAN 2024 12:42PM
Read more: CIP, JPMAM, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, iCapital, Mark Carlile, Craigs Investment Partners, Wilson HTM, Deutsche Bank, Simon Tong, Wilson Advisory
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) is joining forces with a New Zealand-based private wealth firm that has $28 billion of client funds under management.
Craigs Investment Partners (CIP), a high-net-worth advisory firm that also provides investment banking, research, and wholesale broking services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the global wealth manager.
The deal includes JPMAM offering CIP insights and thought leadership, which it said CIP can leverage for its advisers. Conversely, CIP will "distribute some of JPMAM's leading investment solutions," JPMAM said.
CIP chief executive Simon Tong said: "For CIP, this important relationship supports delivering on our strategy to bring the best opportunities from across the globe to our clients. Craigs has a long history of being local but acting global and this is another example. We look forward to working with the JPMAM team in delivering for our clients."
CIP has 19 locations across New Zealand and services more than 65,000 clients.
In 2015, CIP acquired a 40% stake in Wilson HTM, which is now Wilson Advisory, while Deutsche Bank gained a 20% share. It marked CIP's first expansion in Australia.
One year later, CIP and Wilson shareholders increased their ownership of the business to 50% respectively.
JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said: "Our businesses complement each other, and we are excited for future collaboration and growth opportunities providing diversified, quality solutions to New Zealand investors."
In December, JPMAM partnered with iCapital to offer local wholesale investors access to alternative investments.
Under the arrangement, iCapital will provide its financial technology platform to facilitate the distribution of JPMAM's global alternative strategies to Australian investors.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura
Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer
Gender pay gap reporting to be scrutinised
Bragg outraged over super fund payments to unions
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER