Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Josh Frydenberg joins Goldman Sachs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 JUL 2022   12:12PM

The former Treasurer is joining the institution as senior regional adviser for Asia Pacific.

Following his election defeat in May, Frydenberg abandoned his political career. Announced this morning, his role with Goldman will see him leverage his "deep public and private sector experience, connectivity, and insight" to the benefit of the investment bank's clients.

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Ex-Japan co-president Kevin Sneader said the firm is fortunate to have Frydenberg on board.

"His significant understanding of geopolitical and economic issues will bring considerable value to our clients across the region and beyond," he said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Australia and New Zealand chief executive Simon Rothery said: "Our Australian clients will greatly benefit from Josh's insights and expertise that have been gained from an impressive career which includes experience and perspectives across a range of sectors."

Goldman Sachs said Frydenberg enjoyed a distinguished political career and that he is widely recognised for his effective management of the economy during the pandemic.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Commenting on his new role, Frydenberg said: "I am pleased to join Goldman Sachs which is the pre-eminent mergers and acquisitions and capital markets adviser to clients globally."

"I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's leadership, its global capability, and its strength of client franchise."

Frydenberg has previously worked in financial services, including as director of global banking for Deutsche Bank.

Read more: Goldman SachsTreasurerJosh FrydenbergDeutsche BankGoldman Sachs AustraliaKevin SneaderNew ZealandSimon Rothery
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund
Warakirri welcomes non-executive director
Findex promotes new regional partners
BlackRock appoints head of iShares, index investment
Mason Stevens hires interim head of fixed income
New equities sales hires at Credit Suisse
Stuart Robert named shadow financial services minister
DWS chief resigns amid greenwashing claims
Deutsche Bank, DWS raided over greenwashing
Jarden appoints head of emerging companies research

Editor's Choice

ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp's banking division has generated varying industry speculation.

Warakirri welcomes non-executive director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Warakirri Asset Management has appointed former VFMC chief executive Warren Lee as a non-executive director.

Pearler raises $7.8m to continue growth

CHLOE WALKER
The one-year-old retail trading platform has successfully closed a seed funding round led by Portage Ventures, a global fintech investor.

New guidance to improve super funds' understanding of ESG risks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA has said it intends to issue draft guidance on how super funds can demonstrate clear understanding of ESG risks, manage those risks, and reflect ESG considerations in investment strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.