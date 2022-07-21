Josh Frydenberg joins Goldman Sachs

The former Treasurer is joining the institution as senior regional adviser for Asia Pacific.

Following his election defeat in May, Frydenberg abandoned his political career. Announced this morning, his role with Goldman will see him leverage his "deep public and private sector experience, connectivity, and insight" to the benefit of the investment bank's clients.

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Ex-Japan co-president Kevin Sneader said the firm is fortunate to have Frydenberg on board.

"His significant understanding of geopolitical and economic issues will bring considerable value to our clients across the region and beyond," he said.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Australia and New Zealand chief executive Simon Rothery said: "Our Australian clients will greatly benefit from Josh's insights and expertise that have been gained from an impressive career which includes experience and perspectives across a range of sectors."

Goldman Sachs said Frydenberg enjoyed a distinguished political career and that he is widely recognised for his effective management of the economy during the pandemic.

Commenting on his new role, Frydenberg said: "I am pleased to join Goldman Sachs which is the pre-eminent mergers and acquisitions and capital markets adviser to clients globally."

"I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's leadership, its global capability, and its strength of client franchise."

Frydenberg has previously worked in financial services, including as director of global banking for Deutsche Bank.