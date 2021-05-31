Jobs to go at AMP Australia

With the leadership of AMP Australia's new chief executive Scott Hartley, the business will undertake a restructure which is likely to cost jobs.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a source claimed 20% of all AMP Australia staff would be made redundant. AMP declined to comment on this figure.

However, a spokesperson did confirm to Financial Standard that an "updated" organisational structure would impact jobs.

"Scott Hartley was appointed AMP Australia chief executive in January and has been working through changes to ensure the business is sustainably competitive, and focused squarely on delivering for customers and members, and supporting our strong relationships with our adviser and broker partners," the spokesperson said.

"The first step was providing an updated organisational structure for AMP Australia and the announcement of Scott's leadership team, earlier this month. We are now working through the details of each AMP Australia business, including team structures in the levels below the leadership team and this will unfortunately involve impacts to some peoples' roles."

On May 11, Hartley announced his new executive lineup and an updated operating model.

Hartley will have seven direct reports and the updated operating model will see AMP Australia focus on platforms and super with those two businesses being separated.

AMP Australia appointed a new chief investment officer, Anna Shelley (formerly chief investment officer of Equipsuper and Catholic Super) and brought accountability for investment performance within the business as part of the changes.

The changes come after former chief executive of AMP Australia Alex Wade departed suddenly.