Economics
JobKeeper extension passed
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   11:27AM

The government's JobKeeper extension has been passed through parliament, prolonging the payments through till March 2021 and tapering the amount from December 2020.

A new split system will replace the flat $1500 fortnightly payment with those who work less than 20 hours per week receiving $750 per fortnight from the end of September, while all others will receive $1200.

The bill also amended tax secrecy provisions to allow a taxation officer to disclose information to another Australian government agency which relates to COVID-19.

This will enable the ATO to share certain JobKeeper payment information with Commonwealth, state and territory government agencies to assist them in their efforts to address the impacts of the coronavirus.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told parliament when presenting the bill that for many businesses it will be the difference between them remaining in business and reopening on the other side or having to permanently close their doors and let go of all their employees.

The two-tiered payment will also be introduced from September 28. Employees who were employed for less than 20 hours a week on average in the four weekly pay periods ending before 1 March 2020 will receive the lower payment rate.

"The phasing down of the JobKeeper payment will ensure a smooth and gradual transition to economic recovery, while ensuring that those who most need support continue to receive it," Frydenberg said.

"The introduction of a two-tiered payment rate will also better align the JobKeeper payment with the pre-COVID incomes of recipients—particularly those who work part-time hours."

Frydenberg took the opportunity to thank the opposition for the "constructive approach" they had taken in progressing the legislation through the parliament.

"At an expected cost of over $100 billion, JobKeeper forms a vital part of the government's plan to support Australians and Australian businesses during this crisis," Frydenberg said.

"My message to every Australian is that the Morrison government will continue to do what it takes during what is one of the most difficult times in our history. We have your backs."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

