Technology
JBWere to continue using Praemium
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:33PM

JBWere has extended its agreement with the ASX-listed platform business to provide reporting and non-custodial administration for the private banking giant's wealth management client portfolios.

JBWere will continue using Praemium for another two years.

Praemium said the contract has a current annual value of over $1 million for its business.

"We are delighted that JBWere has chosen to extend its partnership with Praemium," Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"Praemium's Virtual Managed Accounts (VMA) continues to be the benchmark in complex corporate actions management, performance and asset analytics, and tax reporting.

"Our market-leading capability spans a broad investment asset range including all ASX-listed securities, more than 4000 international securities on 40 exchanges and many types of unlisted investments, bonds, managed funds and cash management accounts."

The two initially partnered on client reporting and administration solution on JBWere's wealth management portfolios on in 2016.

JBWere had $52.3 billion in funds under advice and $28.2 billion in funds under management at March 2020. It manages $8 billion in the charitable space across Australia and New Zealand.

It has rejigged its top lineup in the last month, including adding Sally Auld from J.P. Morgan as its chief investment officer and promoting Andrew Bird to general manager, advice. It also flagged 50 new staff hires, including advisers.

For Praemium, VMAs are a fast-growing business, hitting $11.1 billion in funds under administration at March end, up from just $757 million at March, 2019.

The business had $19.4 billion in total funds under administration at March quarter, after declining 5% over the December quarter.

It is split across VMAs ($11.1 billion), Australian platform business ($5.2 billion, down from $6.5 billion at March 2019) and international platforms ($3.1 billion, up from $2.3 billion at March 2019).

Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
