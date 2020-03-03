NEWS
Investment
JBWere partners with cash platform
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:36PM

JBWere has signed an agreement with a cash platform to benefit its 500-strong adviser network.

The wealth manager will use Cashwerkz's term deposit and at call solutions via the latter's online marketplace.

Cashwerkz's platform has over 51 banks, neobanks and credit unions on its platform. It doesn't directly manage the client money.

The two are currently in the process of a technology implementation program.

JBWere had $52.3 billion in funds under advice and $28.2 billion in funds under management at March, 2018.

The partnership extends Cashwerkz's footprint in the private wealth space.

"We are very excited to be announcing this agreement with JBWere, one of Australia's leading private wealth management businesses," Cashwerkz executive chair John Nantes said.

"JBWere have been advising clients since 1840 and are very well known for their advice quality, expertise, and focus on their clients' best interests," he said.

The platform has $1.1 billion in active funds on its platform as at January end and so far, users have invested $3 billion in funds through it.

In September last year, Cashwerkz chief executive Hector Ortiz stepped down into a head of sales role, as the company spun out business unit Trustees Australia.

Read more: CashwerkzHector OrtizJohn NantesTrustees Australia
