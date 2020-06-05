JBWere nabs J.P. Morgan executive

JBWere has announced the appointment of a new chief investment officer, hiring a member of J.P. Morgan's executive team.

Sally Auld has been selected to take on the role, having worked at J.P. Morgan for close to 12 years.

She was most recently chief economist and head of Australia and New Zealand fixed income and FX strategy, and prior to that held the title of managing director and head of fixed income and FX strategy.

Auld has also held senior roles at ANZ, as co-head of economics and interest rate strategy, and Credit Suisse, where she was vice president, interest rate and economic research.

JBWere chief executive Justin Greiner said he is delighted to welcome Auld into the role.

"Attracting a professional of Sally's calibre is a real coup for JBWere and more importantly our clients - it reinforces our focus on delivering market leading insights and broadening our proprietary investment capability," Greiner said.

"We were clear in our search for the next chief investment officer that we wanted a candidate who would complement the substantial expertise that we have built in our investment team.

"Sally more than fits this brief and is consistently ranked by clients as leading one of the top economics and market insight teams in the country."

Auld said she is excited to take on the new role, commencing 7 September 2020.

"I am thrilled to be joining JBWere, the leading private wealth management firm in Australia and New Zealand," she said.

"One of the key things that attracted me to JBWere was its "client first" culture. I am also looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with the JBWere investment team and making a significant contribution to the firm and its clients."