NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
JBWere nabs J.P. Morgan executive
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   11:57AM

JBWere has announced the appointment of a new chief investment officer, hiring a member of J.P. Morgan's executive team.

Sally Auld has been selected to take on the role, having worked at J.P. Morgan for close to 12 years.

She was most recently chief economist and head of Australia and New Zealand fixed income and FX strategy, and prior to that held the title of managing director and head of fixed income and FX strategy.

Auld has also held senior roles at ANZ, as co-head of economics and interest rate strategy, and Credit Suisse, where she was vice president, interest rate and economic research.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

JBWere chief executive Justin Greiner said he is delighted to welcome Auld into the role.

"Attracting a professional of Sally's calibre is a real coup for JBWere and more importantly our clients - it reinforces our focus on delivering market leading insights and broadening our proprietary investment capability," Greiner said.

"We were clear in our search for the next chief investment officer that we wanted a candidate who would complement the substantial expertise that we have built in our investment team.

"Sally more than fits this brief and is consistently ranked by clients as leading one of the top economics and market insight teams in the country."

Auld said she is excited to take on the new role, commencing 7 September 2020.

"I am thrilled to be joining JBWere, the leading private wealth management firm in Australia and New Zealand," she said.

"One of the key things that attracted me to JBWere was its "client first" culture. I am also looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with the JBWere investment team and making a significant contribution to the firm and its clients."

Read more: J.P. MorganSally AuldJustin GreinerANZCredit Suisse
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Trust in big four improves
Let's not waste the crisis
Kiwi investment firm nabs Aussie talent
COVID-19 creates case for robo-advice
Advice job market not all doom and gloom
Banks accused of violating worker ethics
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
ANZ profits halve, dividend deferred
ANZ accused of exploiting staff
COVID-19 clogs custody mandate pipeline
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints executive director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
The $80 billion fund manager has hired BMO Global Asset Management's Asia Pacific managing director as an executive director as the incumbent retires.
WAM responds to Keybridge claims
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
Wilson Asset Management has responded to allegations by Keybridge Capital, noting the investment manager has already failed twice in previous attempts to obtain orders of this kind.
New role for AMP Capital ESG head
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:02PM
The former head of ESG investment research at AMP Capital has taken up a new role.
Dealer groups slam FPA policy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fortnum, Centrepoint, Easton Wealth, CountPlus, Fitzpatricks and Paragem have all criticised the Financial Planning Association of Australia's latest policy proposal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5if6xlZu