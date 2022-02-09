NEWS
Executive Appointments

Jarden hires emerging companies executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 FEB 2022   12:40PM

Jarden appointed a new managing director and head of emerging companies for its equities desk based in the Sydney office.

Rohan Gallagher will join the Kiwi investment bank in April, having recently worked at Caltex (now Ampol) and as head of investor relations and treasury at Aristocrat Leisure.

Prior to that, Gallagher spent 12 years at Credit Suisse as managing director and deputy head of research, leading industrial coverage and philanthropic efforts. He also spent four years at BT Australia as an analyst.

Gallagher's new role encompasses both equities and corporate broking. He will also work closely with the research team and Dane FitzGibbon, the head of emerging companies for the investment banking division. He reports to head of equities John Spencer.

"Emerging companies is a priority focus for Jarden and we will continue to invest in this space across our business," the investment bank said.

Jarden has been on a hiring spree since landing in Australia.

The hires included a head of industrials research, energy research lead and chief economist.

Last year, it formed an alliance with Nomura to provide clients shared expertise and was admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X, now known as CBOE.

Jarden said the admission accelerates the growth of its institutional equities franchise in Australia.

This appointment was first reported by sister publication Industry Moves.

