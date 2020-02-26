Janus Henderson to launch active ETF

The global manager is getting ready to list a fixed income active ETF on the Chi-X.

The Janus Henderson Tactical Income Active ETF (managed fund) is expected to list on Chi-X soon with the ticker TACT.

The active ETF will have exposure to cash and fixed interest securities, including bank and corporation debt, mortgage and other asset backed securities, and government, semi-government and supranational bonds. It may also allocate to high-yielding securities.

It will invest in underlying funds from Janus Henderson Investors, including the institutional funds in cash, enhanced cash, Australian fixed interest and diversified credit funds.

Janus Henderson declined to comment.

Janus Henderson's unlisted Tactical Income Fund had $3.6 billion at January end. It is managed by Jay Sivapalan, who heads Janus Henderson Investors' Australian fixed interest.

The fund makes tactical investment decisions between cash, longer duration fixed interest securities and higher yielding securities with the aim of beating Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index and Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+ Yr Index (equally weighted).

It has been running since 2009 and delivered 5.07% per annum net of fees, higher than the benchmark return of 4.40%.

Recent performance has been strained, with the fund slipping under benchmark performance on both a three and one year basis. The management costs of the unlisted tactical income fund are 45 bps per annum.