NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Janus Henderson adds active ETF

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   11:50AM

The ASX-listed US$405 billion manager launched a global sustainable equity active ETF that confronts challenges posed by various megatrends.

The Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Active ETF (FUTR) will invest in 50-70 companies that deal with climate change, resource constraints, population growth and ageing populations.

The portfolio carries a carbon footprint that is 85% less than that of the MSCI World Index and is designed to help Australian investors benefit from disruption and preserve long-term capital.

"The migration towards a more sustainable global economy is creating a myriad of investment opportunities," Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"While our clients still demand investment solutions that will outperform over the longer term, they also want to know their investments are making a difference to make the world a better place - that you can generate strong returns and do good at the same time."

The fund will also be available as a managed fund and managed by London-based head of global sustainable equities Hamish Chamberlayne and US-based portfolio manager, Aaron Scully.

"Our active approach has sustainability embedded the whole way through our investment process from universe definition to portfolio construction and active ownership. We consider a strong engagement ethos as being essential to any truly sustainable investment strategy," Chamberlayne said.

"We see a close alignment between sustainable development, innovation and growth. We start with the question 'Is the world a better place because of this company?' because we believe companies with goods and services aligned with the development of a sustainable economy are more likely to grow and generate strong investment returns."

Read more: Hamish ChamberlayneJanus Henderson Global Sustainable EquityAaron ScullyAustralia Matt GadenMSCI World Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

YFYS will impact advisers too
Swell AM launches retail trust
Northern Trust launches low carbon strategy
Janus Henderson bolsters institutional team
MSCI launches domestic index series
Pessimism strikes Australia, US optimistic
Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m
AMP Capital shutters global equities fund for platform investors
How wealth management must respond to COVID-19
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens

Editor's Choice

MFS hunts new retail lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MFS Investment Management is searching for a new head of retail sales for its local business, as the incumbent heads to London for a new role.

Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former Regal Funds Management portfolio manager has been banned for five years after he manipulated the share price of Clearview Wealth.

Class gifts employees leave to fight burnout

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With more research identifying the pressure put on employees by the pandemic and lockdowns, wealth technology firm Class is offering employees extra days off.

APRA to mandate independent certifications

KARREN VERGARA
Prudential regulator APRA plans to go ahead with mandating independent certifications within group insurance as recommended by the financial services Royal Commission.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.