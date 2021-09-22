Janus Henderson adds active ETF

The ASX-listed US$405 billion manager launched a global sustainable equity active ETF that confronts challenges posed by various megatrends.

The Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Active ETF (FUTR) will invest in 50-70 companies that deal with climate change, resource constraints, population growth and ageing populations.

The portfolio carries a carbon footprint that is 85% less than that of the MSCI World Index and is designed to help Australian investors benefit from disruption and preserve long-term capital.

"The migration towards a more sustainable global economy is creating a myriad of investment opportunities," Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

"While our clients still demand investment solutions that will outperform over the longer term, they also want to know their investments are making a difference to make the world a better place - that you can generate strong returns and do good at the same time."

The fund will also be available as a managed fund and managed by London-based head of global sustainable equities Hamish Chamberlayne and US-based portfolio manager, Aaron Scully.

"Our active approach has sustainability embedded the whole way through our investment process from universe definition to portfolio construction and active ownership. We consider a strong engagement ethos as being essential to any truly sustainable investment strategy," Chamberlayne said.

"We see a close alignment between sustainable development, innovation and growth. We start with the question 'Is the world a better place because of this company?' because we believe companies with goods and services aligned with the development of a sustainable economy are more likely to grow and generate strong investment returns."