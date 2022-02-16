NEWS
Executive Appointments

JANA makes five senior appointments

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 FEB 2022   12:38PM

JANA has announced the appointment of five new department heads as part of a leadership structure consolidation, which includes a new hire from NZ Super.

Four of the five appointments are internal promotions.

Andrew Cassar has been promoted to head of Australasian equities, Iain North has been made head of alternatives, Courtney Wilder has been appointed head of portfolio design and Gary Wilson was promoted to head of capital markets group.

Cassar has been with JANA for 10 years, most recently as senior consultant, Wilder was also a senior consultant. North was previously a member of the alternative investment strategies research team, and Wilder was head of alternative investment research.

The leadership shuffle at JANA also includes the external appointment of Chris Worthington as head of quantitative analysis and risk.

Worthington joined from NZ Super where he was senior investment strategist, asset allocation.

"In changing, uncertain times, institutional investors increasingly need to lean on the experience of partners that have depth and insight," JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said.

"Our clients will be well-serviced by this combination of elevating our existing staff into new leadership roles, who have many decades worth of experience and are fully embedded into JANA's research-first philosophy, alongside new talent in Chris Worthington who brings a new perspective to our fast-growing quantitative risk team."

Wilder, Worthington and Wilson will report to JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple in their new roles.

Cassar and North will report to general manager of research Anthony Ballard.

