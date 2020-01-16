J.P. Morgan wins custody mandate

J.P. Morgan has won a mandate to provide custodial services to an ASX-listed platform and superannuation provider.In a quarterly business update, Xplore Wealth revealed it has a new custodial agreement contract with J.P. Morgan.

Xplore said the new long-term contract with J.P. Morgan was on "favourable" terms and should result in cost savings for the company.

"As part of the OnePlatform program mentioned in the update, Xplore will be moving to one custodian for all our offers," Xplore chief executive Michael Wright said.

"J.P. Morgan was selected after a rigorous request for information and due diligence process. Moving to one custodian will create operational efficiencies, cost savings and new features, such as access to international markets for our managed discretionary accounts clients."

The update said Xplore's group funds under administration grew 20.2% for the 31 December 2019 quarter against the comparable 2018 period to $15.89 Billion, with $490 million net flows for the December 2019 quarter.

Six new super and pension distribution agreements were signed along with six new managed discretionary account memorandums of understanding.

As for Xplore's Aracon super business, Elevate and Fairvine commenced signing up new members during the quarter.

A new Xplore MDA offer for wholesale clients also launched to some advice AFSLs.

J.P Morgan secured a mandate extension for its custody services with Local Government Super in December last year.

However, earlier last year J.P. Morgan lost a custody contract with Funds SA, ending a 19 year relationship with the $34 billion public sector fund.

Wright, formerly the head of BT Financial Group's advice business, joined Xplore in September.

He made his intentions for the company clear in November, telling Financial Standard he is focusing on bringing together Xplore's four businesses - the platform, responsible superannuation entity (RSE), managed discretionary accounts and DIY super administration

"We met with APRA to talk about our business plan for Aracon," Wright said.

"We think it'll go to eight sub-plans. Some will be start up, some could be successor fund transfer, some will be members direct, some will be through a platform and an adviser. We see a real opportunity for us to grow the super fund."