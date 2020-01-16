NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
J.P. Morgan wins custody mandate
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   12:35PM

J.P. Morgan has won a mandate to provide custodial services to an ASX-listed platform and superannuation provider.In a quarterly business update, Xplore Wealth revealed it has a new custodial agreement contract with J.P. Morgan.

Xplore said the new long-term contract with J.P. Morgan was on "favourable" terms and should result in cost savings for the company.

"As part of the OnePlatform program mentioned in the update, Xplore will be moving to one custodian for all our offers," Xplore chief executive Michael Wright said.

"J.P. Morgan was selected after a rigorous request for information and due diligence process. Moving to one custodian will create operational efficiencies, cost savings and new features, such as access to international markets for our managed discretionary accounts clients."

The update said Xplore's group funds under administration grew 20.2% for the 31 December 2019 quarter against the comparable 2018 period to $15.89 Billion, with $490 million net flows for the December 2019 quarter.

Six new super and pension distribution agreements were signed along with six new managed discretionary account memorandums of understanding.

As for Xplore's Aracon super business, Elevate and Fairvine commenced signing up new members during the quarter.

A new Xplore MDA offer for wholesale clients also launched to some advice AFSLs.

J.P Morgan secured a mandate extension for its custody services with Local Government Super in December last year.

However, earlier last year J.P. Morgan lost a custody contract with Funds SA, ending a 19 year relationship with the $34 billion public sector fund.

Wright, formerly the head of BT Financial Group's advice business, joined Xplore in September.

He made his intentions for the company clear in November, telling Financial Standard he is focusing on bringing together Xplore's four businesses - the platform, responsible superannuation entity (RSE), managed discretionary accounts and DIY super administration

"We met with APRA to talk about our business plan for Aracon," Wright said.

"We think it'll go to eight sub-plans. Some will be start up, some could be successor fund transfer, some will be members direct, some will be through a platform and an adviser. We see a real opportunity for us to grow the super fund."

Read more: XploreJ.P. MorganAraconBT Financial GroupElevateFairvineFunds SAJ.P MorganLocal Government SuperMichael WrightOnePlatformXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Platform ends year with hiring spree
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
Industry fund strengthens board
Masterfunds up $26 billion
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
Pendal appoints new licensee distribution lead
J.P. Morgan secures mandate extension
Platform appoints TPB director
Industry funds dominate risk-adjusted MySuper returns
The secret to super outperformance
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oqZNFCwl