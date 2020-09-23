NEWS
Investment
J.P. Morgan rolls out global accounting services
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   12:49PM

J.P. Morgan has begun moving its Australian customers over to its global accounting system, which will give local clients access to additional services.

The move to the new accounting system, FIS' InvestOne, has been a multi-year project and seeks to deliver enhanced, globally consistent technology and reporting capabilities.

Head of product development, Securities Services, Australia and New Zealand Tim Helyar told Financial Standard the rollout has been a big development for the group.

"In the last six months we've reached a point where the requirements that make Australia unique, like Australian accounting and tax regulation, have been completed and we're able to put a stake in the ground and say that this system is production ready and we can start to transition our clients," Helyar said.

"We've got an opportunity now to migrate our clients onto our full global platform which builds on the work we've done over the last ten years to incrementally integrate with our global stack."

The move to the global system will allow clients to have a fully integrated NAV analytics tool to assist with verifying unit pricing.

Head of platform sales, Securities Services, Australia and New Zealand, Nick Paparo, told Financial Standard the move allows clients to streamline their processes.

"The availability of our NAV analytics capability is critical to providing our clients with the ability to review unit prices and reduce the need to develop tools on their end to validate the unit pricing we submit," Paparo said.

"The NAV analytics tool gives our clients the ability to overlay their oversight and sign off process, which is a fantastic step forward."

Helyar said there will be no fees or costs associated with the change over to the new system, however there will be a range of additional services made available that each comes with their own costs.

"Clients will get access to more functionality across their existing services as a result of this transition, as we will be able to offer the full suite of what J.P. Morgan has available globally, and there are no additional costs to our clients for this," Helyar said.

J.P. Morgan's ETF offering, for example, will be broadened to give local investors the same benefits that global clients have had access to.

"Additional Services will have additional fees associated with them, but this comes with broader capabilities that we will be able to provide," Paparo said.

Fidelity International has been the first client to transition to the new system with Nadia Schiavon, head of securities services, Australia and New Zealand, saying Fidelity going live on InvestOne was a significant milestone for the Securities Services business.

"As part of J.P. Morgan's truly global operating model, InvestOne's accounting engine provides comprehensive local functionality, accommodating Australian and New Zealand accounting and tax requirements," Schiavon said.

"Fidelity has realised immediate advantages since their go live and will also benefit from ongoing investments that will be made in the platform."

All Australian and New Zealand clients will be transitioned to InvestOne over the coming years, with the immediate focus being asset manager clients, followed by asset owners.

