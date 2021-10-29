J.P. Morgan joins OpenInvest

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has joined OpenInvest, giving retail investors access to its multi-asset model portfolios.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management joins BlackRock and Schroders on the digital marketplace, which enables self-directed retail investors to access professionally managed portfolios usually only available through a financial adviser.

On the platform, investors choose a model portfolio from their preferred asset manager, OpenInvest continues to provide the support structure and online access, handling all the trading, reporting and administration, whilst charging zero ASX brokerage fees.

"Australians historically tend to put their savings into property and a few well-known stocks, but retail investors are increasingly looking for professionally managed and cost-effective ways of accessing diversified investment portfolios," J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber said.

"Partnering with OpenInvest to provide enhanced digital capabilities and tailored solutions is one of the many ways that we aim to reshape how we interact with and add value to our clients."

"There are many Australians who would like to access professional investment assistance but find it too costly to obtain personal financial advice. OpenInvest's technology will enable us to more readily help these retail consumers access our funds management expertise."

OpenInvest co-founder and chief executive Andrew Varlamos said making the services of the world's largest asset managers available to self-directed investments democratises investing.

"The past two years has seen an extraordinary increase in Australia and elsewhere in people taking up online share, CFD and crypto trading, in some cases attracted by relentless online marketing campaigns proclaiming that investing is fun and easy - often referred to as the 'Robinhood effect'," he said.

"That's not our idea of democratising investing - we believe it means giving all Australians access to the world's most well-resourced, experienced and trusted asset managers".

"Or as I put it: Yes, it's never been easier or cheaper to trade. Yet, it's never been more difficult to know what to buy or when to sell, in order to have a proper, diversified investment portfolio."

Pinnacle Investment Management recently become a cornerstone investor in OpenInvest, backing the firm to the tune of $3 million.