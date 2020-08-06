It's your money: Hume calls out Keating

Senator Jane Hume has called out former Prime Minister Paul Keating over his criticism of the government's Early Release of Super scheme, calling him elitist.

Taking to Twitter, Hume implied the former Prime Minister was part of an elite upper-echelon of society and therefore wouldn't understand the struggles facing everyday Australians.

"It's your money. Not government's. Not the super funds'. And insiders who don't have to worry about their next pay cheque shouldn't lecture you for accessing it when you need it most," she tweeted.

She followed this up by calling out shadow assistant treasurer and shadow minister for financial services Labor MP Stephen Jones who claimed the Liberal party is opposed to superannuation as a whole.

"The Liberal's opposed every single dollar that went to superannuation. If Australia listened to the Liberals there wouldn't be a dollar saved to access during this crisis," Jones tweeted.

"What is your plan for next time after 560,000 Australians have had to wipe out their retirement savings?"

Hume retweeted Jones' statement and said: "Nostradamus here look to the next 1 in 100 year pandemic...How about we help people recover from this one in the way they chose is best for their families and their circumstances. Believe it or not, Labor doesn't always know best."

The back and forth comes after Keating made comments against the ERS scheme at an Industry Super Australia event.

Keating said the scheme had come at a huge cost to individual's retirement savings, and particularly affected low-income earners.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.