ISPT writes down assets

Industry Super Property Trust has spoken of the substantial devaluations a recent review of its holdings resulted in, as it processes about 1400 requests for rental relief.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics this morning, ISPT chief executive Daryl Browning told chair Tim Wilson that a review of the trust's assets at the end of June saw "significant write downs" across all sectors.

Browning said retail assets have borne the brunt of the impact of COVID-19, while the office sector is starting to soften. He added that the warehouse and logistics sector has held up in the short-term.

ISPT has also increased provisions for reductions in rent, increased vacancies and potential defaults, Browning said.

Browning was then asked by Wilson to provide the average reduction in assets in the classes of retail, commercial, industrial, education and logistics to give a sense of how much they've been downgraded due to COVID-19.

Asked how the valuations and revaluations are determined and carried out, Browning said valuations are conducted at least once a year, though some are done quarterly, by a panel of experts whose assessments are then aggregated. Those experts are limited to conducting eight assessments over a two-year period before they are rotated off of the panel, Browning explained.

The latest revaluation comes as ISPT works its way through about 1400 applications for rent relief, Browning said, of which about 700 have been processed.

When asked what the average amount of relief provided has been, Browning said it varies from business to business but confirmed that some tenants have applied for relief of 100% of the rent payable. He added that reviews of the applications are being undertaken on a month-by-month basis.

"I think we're going to be doing it for quite a while, we want to partner with the tenants and help them get through as that's in the interest of our investors," Browning said.

ISPT is providing greater relief to tenants in Victoria, he added.

"We took the view we would not evict anyone under COVID conditions and that still holds true ... Hopefully we see some easing of restrictions ... that does not look likely in the short-term so we believe we will have to continue to support tenants well into 2021," Browning said.

Committee deputy chair Andrew Leigh then questioned Browning on the valuations applied to retail properties, saying that he doesn't feel the severity of COVID-19's impact is reflected in the numbers.

"The general consensus is that COVID has simply accelerated change; retail had its challenges well before COVID hit. The uncertainty really arises because there is a lack of transaction activity for people to get a gauge on what is value," Browning said.

"The principle of value is one of negotiation between a buyer and a seller. Depending on their perspectives of the market, one could say a buyer is an optimist and a seller is something of a pessimist, but at the minute the difficulty is actual volumes of transactions that can give a pointer as to what is the right value."

Separately, Leigh told the hearing that the lineup of super stakeholders called before the committee today was selected by the Liberal Party and that requests by the Labor Party to have those funds that fronted the Royal Commission appear were ignored.

He then accused the Liberal Party of using the committee to wage an ideological war against super, saying it was clear by the fact no retail funds were called to appear.

In fact, AMP was called to appear and will do so later today but Leigh said it wasn't good enough that industry fund bodies were slated for one-hour appearances and AMP just 45 minutes.