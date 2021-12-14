NEWS
Superannuation

ISA releases pre-election wish list

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   12:31PM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) has released a four-point plan to put members and their future economic security at the forefront of any debates over superannuation policy during the forthcoming election.

Noting various discrepancies within the current system, the plan urges any future government to bridge the gender super gap, fix the $5 billion a year unpaid super scourge, protect members from dud funds and to stop tinkering with super's foundations.

ISA's chief executive Bernie Dean said that any changes to policy must be driven by members' financial interests, and nothing else.

"Not everyone is getting the same deal," Dean said.

"We need to make sure young mums are paid super when they take time off to raise children, get workers' super paid with their wages and protect them from ending up stuck in a dud fund.

"Workers and retirees just hate it when politicians go messing with super."

Almost three million Australians, about a quarter of the workforce, are not getting all the super they are entitled to.

Industry superannuation funds also want policy commitments from the major parties.

These policy commitments include: a mandate that employers pay their employees super with wages; paying super with the Commonwealth Parental Leave Pay Scheme; a review of the distribution of tax concessions; expanding the APRA performance tests to include 10 years of historical fund performance on all fees and products; banning workers from being stapled to a fund that does not pass the annual performance test; legislating super's objective of generating income to provide workers with a dignified life in retirement; maintaining the legislated schedule for increasing the super guarantee to 12% by 2025; and finally, ruling out relaxation of existing rules for early release of super.

"Sticking with the foundations, like the plan to increase the super guarantee to 12% and preserving super for retirement will go a long way to giving people the certainty they crave," Dean said.

