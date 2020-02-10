ISA demands pull Combet from ME Bank

Former politician Greg Combet has retired from the board of ME Bank, as his commitments to industry super heat up.

Combet is departing the industry fund-owned bank after five years on the board, which commenced in November 2014.

The former Labor minister said his chairmanship of both IFM Investors and Industry Super Australia required more of his attention as the superannuation sector continues to transform.

ME Bank chair James Evans thanked Combet for his service to the board, which included his membership of several committees.

"The board and I thank Greg for his unwavering commitment and meaningful contribution. We wish him well in his future endeavours," Evans said.

"Greg's commitment to our customers and our purpose, informed through his background of public service during his time as a federal government minister and leader of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, has been of significant value to ME Bank and its customers.

"Greg has made a valuable contribution to the growth and evolution of ME Bank since joining as a director in November 2014. In a time of unprecedented change in and scrutiny of the banking industry, Greg's insights and contributions have been especially helpful."

Combet said he felt privileged to have served the bank and its members over the last five years.

"I leave ME Bank proud of its continuing growth and achievements in helping many working Australians get ahead through straightforward and affordable home loans and banking products. I wish both the bank and its customers well for the future," Combet said.

"My retirement from the ME Bank board will enable me to focus closely on these two demanding roles at a time of significant growth and change in the superannuation industry".