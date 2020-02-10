NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
ISA demands pull Combet from ME Bank
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 10 FEB 2020   12:38PM

Former politician Greg Combet has retired from the board of ME Bank, as his commitments to industry super heat up.

Combet is departing the industry fund-owned bank after five years on the board, which commenced in November 2014.

The former Labor minister said his chairmanship of both IFM Investors and Industry Super Australia required more of his attention as the superannuation sector continues to transform.

ME Bank chair James Evans thanked Combet for his service to the board, which included his membership of several committees.

"The board and I thank Greg for his unwavering commitment and meaningful contribution. We wish him well in his future endeavours," Evans said.

"Greg's commitment to our customers and our purpose, informed through his background of public service during his time as a federal government minister and leader of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, has been of significant value to ME Bank and its customers.

"Greg has made a valuable contribution to the growth and evolution of ME Bank since joining as a director in November 2014. In a time of unprecedented change in and scrutiny of the banking industry, Greg's insights and contributions have been especially helpful."

Combet said he felt privileged to have served the bank and its members over the last five years.

"I leave ME Bank proud of its continuing growth and achievements in helping many working Australians get ahead through straightforward and affordable home loans and banking products. I wish both the bank and its customers well for the future," Combet said.

"My retirement from the ME Bank board will enable me to focus closely on these two demanding roles at a time of significant growth and change in the superannuation industry".

Read more: ME BankGreg CombetAustralian Council of Trade UnionsIFM InvestorsIndustry Super AustraliaJames EvansLabor
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
Industry super steps up SG campaign as RBA weighs in
ISA reaffirms stance on super guarantee
ISA slams ANU research as SG debate rears its head again
PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos
FSC, super sector steps up for bushfire affected
Global manager hires IFM associate director
Consultation opens for retirement income review
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QQV5fSRo