NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
ISA calls for super tax reform
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 15 OCT 2020   12:43PM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) has called for the stage two tax cuts to be matched by a change to the Low-Income Superannuation Tax Offset (LISTO) to help boost the retirement savings of women.

ISA said this move could help add tens of thousands of dollars to the retirement savings of more than 700,000 women.

"The LISTO was aligned with the tax-free threshold and 19% tax bracket and matches superannuation guarantee contributions - but the tax cuts have moved those brackets up the scale," ISA said.

"But the LISTO rate has stalled at $37,000 taxable income and the maximum tax refunded is $500 a year, seeing hundreds of thousands of women left behind."

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

ISA claims more than 1.2 million Australians would see a boost in their super savings by increasing the LISTO to cover workers earning up to $45,000.

It said the changes would benefit 705,000 women who would take home 60% of the extra payments.  ISA said this would make women the biggest winner from the measure.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Industry Super Australia and Women in Super said the LISTO cap needs to be immediately increased to $640 to maintain the integrity of the measure.

"More than 200,000 women under 30 would get the super boost, providing vital early career contributions that make the biggest difference to the final nest egg," ISA said.

"The changes could lead to a 30-year-old woman earning $40,000 being up to $56,170 better off at retirement. Women would get $291 million of the super tax refunds and the proposal would provide $488 million in super tax breaks to those earning less than $45,000."

Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said the measure could help women who, on average, are still retiring with almost half the amount of super than men.

"This proposal will put more money into women's super-balances early in life - going someway to bridge the gender pay gap that unfortunately persists in retirement," Dean said.

Women in Super chair Catherine Wood said: "The LISTO is important to ensure lower income earners receive some tax relief for saving for retirement. It can never match the $10,000 plus annual tax break received by high income earners, and the government should at least maintain the integrity of the provision which impacts over half the female workforce."

"Young women on lower incomes have had to access their superannuation to get them through the pandemic. The least the government can do is to keep the LISTO relevant."

Read more: ISAIndustry Super AustraliaLow-Income Superannuation Tax OffsetBernie DeanCatherine Wood
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS extension flagged, criticised
Super industry cautious on more reform
Super funds squander member money: Bragg
MySuper funds face new test, member bans
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
Industry funds pledge $33bn for economy
ERS to lead to rising pension costs, higher taxes
ISA, Grattan find common ground
It's your money: Hume calls out Keating
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
Editor's Choice
Fresh fundies outperform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:45PM
A small cap fund backed by two fresh-faced investors with no prior funds management experience has managed to outperform the benchmark consistently since its inception in July 2018.
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Senator Jane Hume said the newly-proposed stapling initiatives will force superannuation funds to take better accountability and create a new level of engagement with members.
Through good and bad: Advisers add value
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Despite COVID-19 volatility, financial advisers have managed to deliver value of 5.2% or more each year to clients, according to new research.
Level premiums to remain
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Despite the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) intervention to try and salvage individual disability income insurance, level premiums will continue to exist.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ww7zBTfl