Is it really as bad as it seems?

Pandemic, crisis, unprecedented; these are some of the terms that have been filling up our newsfeeds, but is this really such a big deal?

Everyone has heard the phrase 'don't let the solution be worse than the cause' and many people think this is worth discussing.

This phrase mostly comes from politicians and rich-listers, even Tesla chief Elon Musk took to Twitter to call for the freedom of the American people.

The IMF has warned the lockdown measures to stop the spread will result in global growth coming in at -3.3% this year and will lead to a downturn worse than the Great Depression.

Anthony Doyle, cross-asset specialist at Fidelity, said lockdowns due to COVID-19 have led to an unprecedented collapse in economic activity, provoking different fiscal responses across developed and emerging markets.

"Quarter-on-quarter, the hit to annualised global growth in Q2 could be as high as -40% in most developed markets," Doyle said.

"We expect it to be less in emerging markets for the moment, but to a similar degree later on. In terms of the recovery, we believe that it will be quite slow."

Doyle said activity is unlikely to revert to previous levels until the virus has passed, which Fidelity predicts could be sometime next year.

"It will also depend on the effectiveness of containment measures to prevent subsequent waves of infection and the extent of policy initiatives designed to counter the impact on businesses," he said.

"Consumer and corporate behaviour too will play a role in how soon activity picks up."

As for those who work in markets, the volatility has been enough to get seasoned professionals a little wound up.

"In periods of market volatility like this, especially after a long rally, it is normal for investors to narrow their time horizons," Doyle said.

"Capital preservation becomes the primary consideration. However, whenever fear becomes the dominant sentiment, long-term investors need to think about where to take risk."

Doyle said during volatile markets, leadership can rotate quickly from one sector or market to another.

"Investors can spread the risk associated with specific markets or sectors by investing into different asset classes to reduce the likelihood of concentrated losses," he said.

"Spreading investments over different countries can also help to bring down correlations within a portfolio and reduce the impact of market-specific risk."

As volatility looks set to continue in the coming weeks and months, protection in the form of safe haven assets, portfolio diversification and volatility insurance will be increasingly important for investors.

"As rates remain lower for even longer, securities that can offer sustainable income even under tougher conditions will also become increasingly attractive," Doyle explained.

"When traditional risk-off positions can become crowded and expensive, looking for more esoteric strategies that profit from increased volatility can be beneficial."

Google search trends reveal that Australians have googled the term "recession" more now than during the GFC but are also searching "buy shares" at a significantly higher rate than "sell shares", which Doyle said is interesting.

"In terms of the conversation I have had with clients, most people want to know about timing and when to put their money to work in the market as opposed to selling their exposure," he said.

"I think that talks to Australia's advice model, and in particular the strong role that having a long-term time horizon can have."

Doyle said this also shows that Australians are used to investing in equities as an asset class and know about the high volatility that goes along with it.

So, although Australians are concerned about a recession, the focus there is a suggestion that there is also a significant focus on investing now for the future and an understanding that this too shall pass.

Are lockdown and social distancing measures having an extreme impact on the economy? Yes. However, there is no underlying issue with Australia's economy that got us here, which should act as a source of confidence.

Whether it would be more beneficial to open the country back up depends on an individual's perspective.

According to the Australian government's modelling of the impact of COVID-19, it found that without any measures in place 35,000 Australians would be put in the ICU from COVID-19 every day.

