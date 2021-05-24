NEWS
Investment

Ironbark signs on Canadian manager

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021   12:32PM

Ironbark Asset Management will distribute a Canadian manager's unlisted infrastructure fund to Australia and New Zealand Investors.

Fiera Infrastructure's EagleCrest Infrastructure invests mid-market infrastructure assets in OECD countries.

It is led by Alina Osorio who was previously the chief executive of Aquila Infrastructure, and of Macquarie Essential Assets Partnership.

The EagleCrest Infrastructure is the firm's flagship fund, and is currently invested in 41 assets across energy, utilities, telecommunications, transportation, and public-private partnerships.

It targets returns of 10-12% p.a. in gross IRR and delivered 11.6% last year. Ironbark declined to comment on the fees.

In Australia and New Zealand, Ironbark will distribute the fund to institutional investors and family offices as part of a long-term distribution partnership.

Ironbark will invest the Australian assets into the strategy via Fiera's existing Luxembourg-domiciled vehicle, which has a minimum investment size of US$5million.

Ironbark Asset Management head of funds management Alex Donald said the firm will launch an Australian feeder fund for the strategy in the third quarter of this year.

It will also look for co-investment and separately managed accounts opportunities for Fiera's strategy among Australian investors.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Fiera Infrastructure for our institutional and wholesale suite. To be partnering with a manager which is a leader in global infrastructure, backed by a highly specialised and deeply experienced team will be an exciting offering for investors in the Australia/New Zealand market," he said.

Fiera Infrastructure had assets under management and commitments of US$2.2 billion at April end. Its parent Fiera Capital Corporation has offices in over 12 cities and had C$172.9 billion in assets under management at March end.

"Australia is an important market for Fiera Infrastructure, and we are looking for strategic investors in our flagship EagleCrest fund, an open ended fund that invests in mid-market core and coreplus infrastructure equity investment opportunities in OECD countries," Osorio said.

"We are delighted to partner with Ironbark, given its strong relationships and knowledge of the local Australian/New Zealand market."

Read more: Fiera InfrastructureIronbark Asset ManagementEagleCrest InfrastructureAlina OsorioAlex DonaldAquila Infrastructure
VIEW COMMENTS

