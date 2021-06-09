Iress hires head of product design

The financial services software company hired a global head of product as it looks to focus on design innovation.

Amir Ansari joins from digital consultant firm Transpire where he was director of user experience.

He is also currently chair and mentor of RMIT Venture Mentoring Service to help prospective entrepreneurs and researchers to develop business skills and design leader forum member at InVision.

Ansari was previously head of user experience at DiUS Computing and spent eight years at Stamford Interactive in several user experience consultancy roles.

In the newly created role at Iress, Ansari will be responsible for fostering and applying design excellence to the way Iress innovates, builds and delivers products.

"I'm delighted to appoint Amir to lead our product design team. Amir brings significant experience working with leading global brands employing human-centred design to create differentiated products and client and user experiences," Iress' chief product officer Joydip Das said.

"Amir's appointment is another important step toward our goal of creating greater scale, simplicity and performance across Iress' software and services."

Ansari will be based in Melbourne and will report to Das.

Iress recently hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF, Geoff Kellett, to the newly created position of head of commercial operations.

He is responsible for helping to drive consistency and momentum in sales and client relationships globally.