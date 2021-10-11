NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Iress expands Perennial partnership

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 OCT 2021   12:04PM

Iress has expanded its funds administration partnership with Perennial Value Management.

Iress will support the Perennial issued Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Fund (ASX:DHOF), connecting the fund to brokers via CHESS along with traditional managed fund channels through its quoted managed funds capabilities.

The expanded partnership will present all investors with the choice to access DHOF via their broker or online via direct application.

The partnership will see Iress use its technology to deliver a single register, providing dual access to managed funds with all transactions recorded in the same place.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

This should increase efficiency by removing the administrative friction that can exist when there are two separate registry systems for listed and unlisted funds.

"Perennial has significant experience and expertise in listed fund distribution and we've been delighted to support them in delivering a dual access option for their managed fund investors," Iress' head of corporate development & market infrastructure Warwick Angus said.

"The global trend towards fund managers issuing listed funds or exchange traded managed funds (ETMFs) has been gathering pace for some years. Iress now provides our clients with a leading solution that supports both listed and unlisted funds through a single registry system.

"This new capability is a logical evolution of Iress' registry product, and we will continue to invest in our listed access channels as part of our strategy to support flexible investment options for our clients."

eInvest managing director Camilla Love, whose funds are issued by Perennial, added: "We are delighted to partner with Iress to offer DHOF to our customers. This model will be an important channel in the future of retail distribution."

"Iress provides us with innovative and automated registry technology options that support our focus on enabling all Australians to access high quality active investment solutions."

Read more: IressDHOFPerennial Value ManagementCamilla LoveDaintree Hybrid Opportunities Fund ASXWarwick Angus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EQT Group dumps Iress bid
BT appoints chief executive
ESG investing 2.0 emerges
EQT gets 10 more days of due diligence at Iress
Iress integrates DDO with Xplan
Iress steady amid OneVue integration
Franklin Templeton appoints unit registry provider
EQT ups bid for Iress
Sunsuper, Iress launch adviser data feed
FSC launches DDO templates

Editor's Choice

Midwinter appoints head of product

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Midwinter Financial Services has appointed a new head of product, nabbing a former leader within AMP's advice business.

REI Super makes drastic fee changes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
REI Super is overhauling the way it charges both administration and investment fees, with most members expected to pay less from October 28.

Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds are extending their opaque disclosure practices to their environment, social and governance commitments.

Iress expands Perennial partnership

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has expanded its funds administration partnership with Perennial Value Management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
11

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
25

Best of the Best Awards 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.