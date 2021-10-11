Iress expands Perennial partnership

Iress has expanded its funds administration partnership with Perennial Value Management.

Iress will support the Perennial issued Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Fund (ASX:DHOF), connecting the fund to brokers via CHESS along with traditional managed fund channels through its quoted managed funds capabilities.

The expanded partnership will present all investors with the choice to access DHOF via their broker or online via direct application.

The partnership will see Iress use its technology to deliver a single register, providing dual access to managed funds with all transactions recorded in the same place.

This should increase efficiency by removing the administrative friction that can exist when there are two separate registry systems for listed and unlisted funds.

"Perennial has significant experience and expertise in listed fund distribution and we've been delighted to support them in delivering a dual access option for their managed fund investors," Iress' head of corporate development & market infrastructure Warwick Angus said.

"The global trend towards fund managers issuing listed funds or exchange traded managed funds (ETMFs) has been gathering pace for some years. Iress now provides our clients with a leading solution that supports both listed and unlisted funds through a single registry system.

"This new capability is a logical evolution of Iress' registry product, and we will continue to invest in our listed access channels as part of our strategy to support flexible investment options for our clients."

eInvest managing director Camilla Love, whose funds are issued by Perennial, added: "We are delighted to partner with Iress to offer DHOF to our customers. This model will be an important channel in the future of retail distribution."

"Iress provides us with innovative and automated registry technology options that support our focus on enabling all Australians to access high quality active investment solutions."