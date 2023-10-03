Newspaper icon
Technology

Iress completes $52m sale of MFA business to SS&C

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023   12:43PM

Iress has finalised the $52 million sale of its Managed Funds Administration (MFA) business to SS&C, while also kicking off the divestment process for its Platforms unit.

In August, the financial services software company revealed that SS&C would acquire its MFA business, subject to working capital adjustments, with plans to allocate the net proceeds toward retiring debt.

Prior to the announcement, Iress conducted a detailed review aimed at increasing profitability and improving shareholder returns. This analysis uncovered that parts of the company's portfolio had "diluted earnings, distracted focus, and reduced its ability to consistently deliver satisfactory returns on capital to shareholders," prompting the decision to divest from underperforming or non-strategic assets.

In an ASX announcement, Iress chief executive Marcus Price said: "Having now successfully completed the sale of MFA and launched the sale of our Platforms business, we are now taking steps to accelerate our Managed Portfolio strategy to realise further value for shareholders from these assets."

To expedite its strategy, Iress has reshuffled its executive team, resulting in the departure of chief financial officer John Harris and London-based chief commercial officer Simon New.

Subsequently, and as previously reported, Harry Mitchell has taken on an expanded role as group executive for the UK, while keeping his existing responsibilities overseeing ANZ Wealth. Chief operating officer Amara Haqqani is also serving as acting chief executive, wealth during this time.

Meanwhile, chief financial officer Cameron Williamson has been assigned to manage the divestment of the Platforms business, as well as overseeing the "disentanglement and separation" of Iress' operations in South Africa and Canada.

"Iress is committed to continuing at pace on its transformation agenda, with our objective to be operating at Rule of 40 returns over the medium term, continued capital releases from the Managed Portfolio, a fully reset cost base and significant debt reduction," Price concluded.

