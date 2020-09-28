IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid

Nearly four months after IRESS bid to acquire OneVue for 40 cents a share, it has finally upped the price to 43 cents in a final offer.

The new 43 cents per share is a 7.5% increase from IRESS's June 1 offer and comes ahead of OVH shareholders' vote next Friday, October 9.

IRESS says it's its "best and final offer" but it still has the right to make a matching offer if a competing bid emerges.

The old offer was unanimously recommended by OVH's board but elicited dissatisfaction from one of its largest shareholders and sell-side analysts.

On June 11, billionaire investor Alex Waislitz, whose Thorney listed companies own shares in OVH, said: "...we don't think the price on the table is yet sufficient to reward either TOP or TEK [Thorney Technologies, another ASX- listed investment vehicle ] shareholders for what we've identified."

The Waislitz-related companies have continued to buy OVH stock since last year, including at as high as 44 cents a share in August 2019 and at the much lower 11 cents a share in March.

By mid-June they owned 14.96% of OVH stock.

They have continued to buy more since IRESS's June 1 offer, and had an 18.25% voting power as at the last disclosure published on the ASX on September 14.

"The original offer price of 40 cents per share was unanimously recommended by the OneVue board. [It] was subsequently confirmed to be towards the upper end of the independent expert's valuation range and represented a 67% premium to OneVue's closing price on 28 May 2020 [24 cents a share], the last trading day prior to the announcement of the scheme," OVH managing director Connie Mckeage said in ASX filings today.

OVH also said if the scheme is unsuccessful, there is a risk that its shares will fall below the original offer from IRESS, according to its independent expert.

Apart from the dissatisfaction from Waislitz, Bell Porter senior analyst Lafitani Sotiriou also said OVH had the capacity to seek a higher bid in a September 7 note.

"...Utilising the share price the day before IRE bid, OVH is up 63% from $0.24 to $0.39 as of close today and compares to IRE's all cash bid of $0.40 per share. By comparison, a group of relevant listed peers (including NWL, MAI, PPS, PWL, HUB and XPL) has seen their average share price increase by around 50% over the same period of time, almost removing any obvious acquisition premium and discounting the fact OVH may have experienced a similar gain over the same period without the IRE bid," Sotiriou said in the note.

"The reality is we will never know. However, in an environment which is seeing a further major disruption at the big end of town (with IFL moving on MLC, AMP and BTFG possibly for sale, and Colonial moving to KKR), it is creating an unprecedented opportunity in the independent space, and one that OVH also stands to benefit from.

"Given this, we believe it's possible for OVH to push for a higher purchase price, and have factored it into a 10% increase to our Price Target [to 44 cents a share], but maintain our Hold recommendation, appreciating IRE may hold out."