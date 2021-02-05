NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
IOOF subsidiary loses appeal
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   12:46PM

IOOF is set to pay tens of millions in compensation after losing an appeal involving its subsidiary Australian Executor Trustees (SA) Limited.

The Court of Appeal dismissed AET's appeal against a decision made by the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2019 in the S.E.A.S Sapfor Forests Pty Ltd case.

AET was appointed as trustee of the S.E.A.S Sapfor Forests Pty Ltd in 1965 and the scheme was to invest in timber on behalf of "covenantholders" who eventually took losses.

One of the covenantholders, David Kerr was backed by litigation funder IMF Bentham and, acting on behalf of 4500 investors, demanded AET pay $82 million in compensation.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Last year the Supreme Court ruled that Kerr was entitled to receive equitable compensation from AET in the amounts sought by him ($82.46 million) minus the receiver costs of about $1.6 million.

IOOF expects the pre-tax exposure to reach $19 million net of insurance proceeds and excluding costs.

Following the ruling in 2019, IMF Bentham said: "Whilst final orders [from Supreme Court of NSW] are awaited, the Trustee is expected to be awarded compensation of approximately $80 million plus costs, payable by Australian Executor Trustees (SA) Limited."

IOOF also flagged in September 2019 that it would explore "all legal options" in appealing the case.

IMF is expecting net income of roughly $30.5 million, and a net profit after tax of $28.1 million.

IOOF sold the AET corporate trust business to Sargon for $51.6 million in 2018 but retained the private trust business.

Read more: IOOFAETIMF BenthamAustralian Executor Trustees LimitedDavid Kerr
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Does financial services have a problem with women?
IOOF buffeted by advice restructure
ASIC bans former IOOF, MLC adviser
FSC appoints new board member
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
Godfrey Pembroke firm jumps ship
ACCC gives IOOF go ahead
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
IOOF abandons AET sale
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Industry fund promotes for GM role
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A major industry superannuation fund has promoted from within to fill a vacant general manager position.
Lifecycle products cost members: Research
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:42AM
New Rainmaker research has found being a member of a typical lifecycle MySuper product could reduce a person's retirement savings by up to 23% by age 70.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Z4cFHqAd