IOOF subsidiary loses appeal

IOOF is set to pay tens of millions in compensation after losing an appeal involving its subsidiary Australian Executor Trustees (SA) Limited.

The Court of Appeal dismissed AET's appeal against a decision made by the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2019 in the S.E.A.S Sapfor Forests Pty Ltd case.

AET was appointed as trustee of the S.E.A.S Sapfor Forests Pty Ltd in 1965 and the scheme was to invest in timber on behalf of "covenantholders" who eventually took losses.

One of the covenantholders, David Kerr was backed by litigation funder IMF Bentham and, acting on behalf of 4500 investors, demanded AET pay $82 million in compensation.

Last year the Supreme Court ruled that Kerr was entitled to receive equitable compensation from AET in the amounts sought by him ($82.46 million) minus the receiver costs of about $1.6 million.

IOOF expects the pre-tax exposure to reach $19 million net of insurance proceeds and excluding costs.

Following the ruling in 2019, IMF Bentham said: "Whilst final orders [from Supreme Court of NSW] are awaited, the Trustee is expected to be awarded compensation of approximately $80 million plus costs, payable by Australian Executor Trustees (SA) Limited."

IOOF also flagged in September 2019 that it would explore "all legal options" in appealing the case.

IMF is expecting net income of roughly $30.5 million, and a net profit after tax of $28.1 million.

IOOF sold the AET corporate trust business to Sargon for $51.6 million in 2018 but retained the private trust business.