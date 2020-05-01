IOOF sees surge in FUM

IOOF announced funds under management grew 34% in the third quarter to $195.6 billion, despite recording a negative impact from its advice and investment management arms.

The company said it recorded net outflows of $262 million from its financial advice practice, but this was due to an ex-ANZ aligned dealer group off-boarding during the quarter.

The company said excluding that one-off movement its net inflows were positive.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said during the COVID-19 uncertainty it was reassuring to see the positive work its advisers were doing.

"These COVID-19 related challenges are on top of the existing industry transformation, and it's been pleasing to see advisers recognise the support being provided by IOOF in these unprecedented times," Mota said.

Mota added that since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions and impacts in Australia IOOF has been a surge in demand for financial advice and information.

"Clients are naturally concerned, and somewhat overwhelmed with the swift changes that have taken place," Mota said.

"Guided by financial advisers, they seem to be taking a pragmatic and long-term view of their investments."

IOOF's investment management business saw outflows of $81 million, with Mota saying despite its MultiSeries, MultiMix fixed interest and cash management trusts seeing net inflows, it was not enough to offset losses in its other investment products.

The addition of the P&I business brought $77.1 billion of addition FUM during the quarter.

"Scale, economic diversity and business resilience are important contributors to the success of our business transformation," Mota said.

"The outflow profile has been a historical constant and while it is early days under IOOF ownership, we continue to see opportunities to simplify the combined businesses to drive efficiencies; improving outcomes for members, clients and shareholders."

Portfolio and estate administration flows were in line with the prior corresponding period, with inflows of $180 million for the quarter.

"We have continued to see significant inflows to our proprietary platforms," Mota said.

"The competitive and contemporary IOOF platforms are proving popular with advisers resulting in further inflow momentum during the quarter."

Mota said several enhancements were released during the quarter, including a managed account solution.

"This demonstrates our ability to continue to innovate products and services that assist advisers in ensuring their client's best interests are met," he said.

"Despite disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to make progress on out platform transformation."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.