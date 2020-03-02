IOOF restructures leadership team

An internal restructure in IOOF's leadership team is complete, with three general managers promoted to the firm's c-suite.

IOOF general manager of distribution Mark Oliver has been promoted to chief distribution officer, while the firm's general manager of advice Darren Whereat will take up a newly created role as chief advice officer.

IOOF group general manager of client and process Frank Lombardo will join Oliver and Whereat in the wealth manager's executive leadership team, having been appointed as chief operating officer.

The appointments come after Renato Mota announced a much-publicised senior management review upon his ascension to the chief executive role in June last year, which was said to be finalised when the firm appointed a new chief financial officer and general counsel in December.

However, the firm's latest string of senior leadership changes appear to be in response to its acquisition of ANZ's Pension and Investments business last month, with Mota commenting IOOF's new-look leadership was designed to better align its teams and reflect the deal finally crossing the line.

"We are building solid foundations for IOOF's future success. Through a purpose-led culture we continue to challenge ourselves to deliver better outcomes for clients and members," Mota said.

"The recent increase in our size and scale through the Pensions and Investments acquisition has improved our ability to invest in and deliver market leading solutions, offering more value to our clients."

On the expansion of Lombardo's role, Mota said the firm's focus on integrating the Pensions and Investments business made it a necessary change to make.

"The operations function will now encompass new areas, including transformation and integration, a new commercial management capability and supporting ClientFirst thinking adoption across the IOOF enterprise," he said.

The IOOF chief said new chief advice officer Whereat would continue to be responsible for the advice business in his new role, but with an expanded focus on how advice will play a central role in the wealth manager's future, adding the new role "reinforces the importance of financial advice to IOOF's strategy and in particular the transformation of advice delivery."

IOOF said Oliver's ascension to the chief distribution officer role reinforced the firm's increased scale and scope of its product and client businesses. Oliver will also assume responsibility for group marketing, with head of marketing Candice Spence set to leave the firm after 14 years.

Mota thanked Spence for her efforts.

"I would like to sincerely thank Candice for her significant contribution during her time at IOOF. Candice has successfully led the marketing and communications effort for 14 years through numerous acquisitions and integrations," he said.

"Mark's new role reflects the importance of and opportunities from the continued development of efficient and engaging solutions for advisers, investors, members and employers."

Last week the firm was hit with another class action on behalf of shareholders, with Shine Lawyers launching action against the firm. The law firm conducted an investigation into misconduct which saw it obtain a Federal Court order for IOOF to produce documents related to the alleged misconduct.

"IOOF shareholders have repeatedly seen the value of their shares wiped out by numerous alleged failures of IOOF's management over several years," Shine Lawyers class action practice leader Craig Allsopp said last week.

"To date, these shareholders have not been able to recover any of their losses. I'm glad to be pursuing a solution for the many people affected by IOOF's alleged misconduct."