IOOF hires from AustralianSuper

AustralianSuper's head of product and pricing has made the jump to a new role at IOOF.

Sarah Burley has commenced as chief member officer at IOOF Holdings.

Burley had a 15-year career at AustralianSuper in roles including head of group strategy and transformation and head of commercial analysis and insights, before becoming head of product and pricing in the member experience group at the fund.

Earlier in her career, Burley was a corporate finance manager at BHP Billiton.

Burley stepped into her new role at IOOF on June 28.

IOOF recently completed the first phase of consolidating its legacy platforms and products onto Evolve, its new super and investments platform.

The project saw 38,827 client accounts and about $5 billion funds under administration (FUA) being migrated onto Evolve.

The company also recently completed its acquisition of MLC Wealth from National Australia Bank, adding 406 financial advisers to IOOF and making key appointments.

The merger has also doubled the size of IOOF's advice business to $494 billion in funds under management.