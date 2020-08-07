NEWS
IOOF divests Australian Ethical
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 7 AUG 2020   12:10PM

IOOF has sold its minority shareholding in Australian Ethical for $74.5 million.

In an announcement to the ASX, IOOF said it has sold 14.2 million shares in Australian Ethical, reducing its stake to approximately 5.5 million shares.

That reduces IOOF's ownership in Australian Ethical to 4.9%.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said the sale aligns IOOF's strategy to simplify its business.

"Our investment in Australian Ethical has realised significant returns for our shareholders. This sale aligns to our transformation strategy which includes simplification of our business," Mota said.

"We remain committed to providing access to ethical investment for the benefit of our clients as well as society generally. Australian Ethical's award winning funds will remain available alongside several other ethical investment options on our platforms."

IOOF added that the proceeds from the divestment will be used to reduce debt and provide strategic flexibility for growth opportunities. The impact on underlying net profit after tax is immaterial.

Australian Ethical has campaigned against unethical behaviour in the Australian financial services industry in the past.

It divested its $8.8 million stake in IOOF in January 2019, saying the decision was driven by IOOF's failure to put governance and conflicts management arrangements into place to safeguard the interests of super members over a long period.

In 2018 Australian Ethical divested AMP over revelations about AMP's advice business that emerged during the Royal Commission. It cited fees for no service, failure to reprimand dishonest advisers and remediate clients and keeping clients in expensive products as issues prompting the divestment.

Australian Ethical also excludes Commonwealth Bank and ANZ under its ethical screens, largely for lending to fossil fuel companies and projects including the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

