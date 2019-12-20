IOOF continues leadership reshuffle

IOOF has made yet another change to its leadership, with two executives headed for the exit.

The much anticipated IOOF senior management review initiated by new chief executive Renato Mota earlier this year has finally come to an end, with the wealth manager set to appoint a new chief financial officer and general counsel as the incumbents prepare to depart.

Current chief financial officer David Coulter will leave the business in February, as will general counsel Gary Riordan, with a chief legal officer set for appointment "in due course".

Coulter will be replaced by David Chalmers, current chief financial officer of NZ's largest telecommunication company, the ASX-listed Spark New Zealand.

According to Mota, the changes reflect the business's "step-change" in size and scale over the last few years, pointing to the now complete acquisition of ANZ's pensions and investments business. He added the firm needed to install "the right leadership team" to move forward.

The recent appointments of chief people officer Melissa Walls and group company secretary Adrianna Bisogni have already bore fruit, Mota said.

"The right leadership team and organizational structure are fundamental to our future growth strategy as we continue to stabilize and grow the business and rebuild trust with our stakeholders," Mota said.

"Mel and Adrianna have hit the ground running. Both have brought fresh insights to their respective roles and the company as we pursue uplift of our governance and enhancements to our culture."

Mota said he was delighted with the appointment of the experienced Chalmers, but recognised the contribution made by his outgoing predecessor.

"I want to recognise the contribution of both David Coulter and Gary Riordan," he said.

"They have made meaningful contributions to the development and growth of our business, particularly in relation to value-accretive acquisitions made during their time with IOOF."

The IOOF chief noted the "significant changes" implemented by the wealth manager over the past year, and said the firm would continue to challenge itself to deliver better outcomes for Australians.

"I am confident we are putting in place a team that through IOOF's advice-led strategy, will deliver a market leading proposition."