IOOF, BT end platform relationship

The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.

BT will continue to provide platform and related services to clients and advisers that have a relationship with IOOF.

IOOF will receive a payment of $80 million as per the master relationship agreement with BT, which is partially offset by BT's other net platform revenues but will reduce IOOF's revenue by $15 million.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said both IOOF and BT worked collaboratively to reach an agreement.

"As IOOF embarks on its own platform simplification strategy, alignment with providers who fit within our open architecture approach will be key to continuing to enable choice to our clients," he said.

The wealth manager has entered a new arrangement with HUB24 as its platform administration and custody provider and to collaborate on a private label super and investment products where IOOF will be the responsible governing entity.

"The decision to change the provider relationship now provides us with long-term certainty as we focus on the effective implementation of our new platform strategy and growing returns for shareholders," Mota said.

HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said: "We are pleased to be working with the team at IOOF, this private label solution is testament to our ability to deliver flexible product solutions that meet the needs of a diverse range of clients."

The private label super and investment products are expected to launch in the first half of 2021.