NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Investors welcome Rio resignations
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:25PM

Chief executive of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down following pressure from investors and indigenous leaders over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in May.

Rio Tinto said the decision was made following the board review of the company's cultural heritage management and engagement with investors, shareholders and the traditional owners of the land.

Jacques will step down in March 2021, or when a new chief executive has been elected; whichever arises sooner.

Additionally, Chris Salisbury will step down as chief executive, iron ore with immediate effect and Simone Niven will step down as group executive, corporate relations, effective 31 December 2020.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) welcomed the announcement of the executive departures by Rio Tinto in light of the destruction of culturally significant sites in the Juukan Gorge.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said: "Despite a drawn out process, we feel the board has listened to investors and other stakeholders and taken appropriate steps to ensure executive accountability for the systemic failures that led to the disaster at Juukan Gorge."

"Rio Tinto now has the opportunity to address the necessary remediation, cultural heritage and risk processes with fresh eyes."

Davidson called on Rio Tinto to prioritise working with traditional owners the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people to rebuild their relationship.

"It is critical that this is not delayed. We are pleased to see there is greater recognition that the board must increase its connection with Australian operations and communities. This work will be ongoing and must be a feature of future appointments to the board," she said.

Chief executive of the Responsible Investment Association Australiasia (RIAA), Simon O'Connor also welcomed the news of the executive changes.

"Many investors were shocked by the destruction of this unique Aboriginal cultural heritage site, which exposed large failings in the Rio Tinto's internal processes to deliver upon its commitments to protecting Indigenous heritage," O'Connor said.

"RIAA members along with many other investors in Rio Tinto, have sent a clear message that such destruction is simply unacceptable and requires a more appropriate response than what we've been seeing."

O'Connor added that the event has uncovered systemic issues around the approach mining companies take to matters relating to cultural heritage, including how they engage with traditional owners.

"Many responsible investors will be scrutinising much more closely the activities of all resources companies, to seek assurance that there are rigorous processes and practices in place which can prevent an event like this happening again in the future," he said.

Rio Tinto chair Simon Thompson acknowledged fault on behalf of the miner for the destruction of the sacred site and promised change.

"What happened at Juukan was wrong and we are determined to ensure that the destruction of a heritage site of such exceptional archaeological and cultural significance never occurs again at a Rio Tinto operation," Thompson said.

"We are determined to regain the trust of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and other Traditional Owners.  We have listened to our stakeholders' concerns that the lack of individual accountability undermines the group's ability to rebuild that trust and to move forward to implement the changes identified in the board review."

Read more: Rio TintoJuukan GorgeJean-Sebastien JacquesRIAAACSISimon O'ConnorLouise DavidsonSimon ThompsonChris SalisburySimone Niven
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Calls for Rio chief to be sacked
HESTA advocates for change post Rio blast
Boe Pahari steps down
Chief executives cop pay cuts
Big companies dig deep
Rio Tinto decision exposes limits of super engagement
ESG continues to outperform: Research
Super funds keep eye on Rio Tinto review
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
Industry fund drops Rio Tinto amid sacred site outcry
Editor's Choice
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
KARREN VERGARA, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Two major superannuation funds are reviewing their remuneration structures as a result of COVID-19, which will potentially see many executive pay reduce, a public hearing found.
Super fund tops up Tribeca mandate
KANIKA SOOD
Jun Bei Liu's long/short Australian equities fund has won a $300 million top up from a superannuation fund, as it inches back towards its old size.
Investors welcome Rio resignations
ELIZA BAVIN
Chief executive of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down following pressure from investors and indigenous leaders over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in May.
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Colonial First State has entered into a partnership with graduate coaching provider Striver in order to drive graduates into the financial advice industry.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
14
VIC Legislation Discussion Group 
SEP
14
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WX3MZ0El