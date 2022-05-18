Newspaper icon
Investment

Investors seek inflationary refuge in diversification strategies

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:43PM

A bfinance quarterly Manager Intelligence and Market Trends report has shown that investors have sought enhanced sources of real return to combat rising inflation.

The first quarter of 2022 has created a period of renewed uncertainty as investors grappled with the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

As geopolitical tensions rose in the wake of this travesty, a series of consequential macroeconomic shifts have furthered existing inflationary pressures.

The bfinance report said these macroeconomic shifts had created a major challenge for policymakers in developed markets.

Investors who expected the post-pandemic economic recovery to continue unabated had to alter their expectations as growth slowed and markets turned volatile.

Evidence of that adjustment was reflected in the bfinance Risk Aversion Index, which moved sharply into risk-off territory, rising from 0.50 (modestly risk-averse) to 0.79 (markedly risk-averse) in Q1.

The report stated: "As increased volatility rocked global equity and fixed income markets, investors pursued diversifying and defensive strategies, reducing their exposure to Eastern Europe, focusing new equity search initiatives on global emerging markets."

Meanwhile, fixed income investors pivoted towards assets with floating rates like leveraged loans for better inflationary protection. Fixed income investors also focused on higher-yielding assets such as emerging market debt and high-yield bonds.

Private markets continued to attract interest as investors searched for alternatives to more traditional equity and fixed income allocations the report explained. This included niche alternatives such as trade finance which accounted for 34% of new searches in private markets in the 12 months to 31 March 2022.

As was to be expected, real estate also experienced a resurgence of investor interest during the quarter. The sector accounted for 26% of all private markets manager searches, an 11% increase from the previous year.

The bfinance reports general estimation was that there was a tactical recalibration afoot. It said over the quarter companies had shifted their attention away from direct investment initiatives toward multi-asset and overlay projects.

Though, the objective of diversifying portfolio returns and controlling traditional risk exposures had stayed the course.

