Investors pile into companies on life support

News that the Australian economy may be opening sooner than previously thought saw the S&P/ASX 200 surge on Monday, with investors buying into heavily sold-off sectors.

Today, markets have dropped on fears of a second wave, with news of fresh cases in Wuhan, Germany and South Korea erasing yesterday's gains.

Stocks that led the charge on Monday are now bleeding red. So were Aussie investors, hopeful of a swift economic recovery, just clutching at straws?

With the government announcing a plan to ease restrictions, investor sentiment has dramatically improved, Strawman.com founder Andrew Page said.

"With restrictions starting to ease, it removes a lot of uncertainty for investors who previously were unsure of how long the lockdowns would be in effect," he said.

"There's now some light at the end of the tunnel, and it appears that (locally at least) we managed to avoid far worse scenarios."

InvestSmart chief market strategist Evan Lucas said fiscal and monetary stimulus had softened fears of the pandemic's blows, with investors pouncing on COVID-19 impacted stocks.

"Investors weren't necessarily more optimistic, more that the initial falls presented a very small window of opportunity," he said.

"The other reason I believe markets have 'stabilised' and rallied is the cushioning effect of the RBA cutting rates and injecting funds in the market with targeted programs as well as the Federal Government's JobKeeper program."

He argues the pandemic's true teeth will be revealed once the JobKeeper supplement ends.

"This is when we are likely to see defaults and additional business pressures and when the market may reduce some of its 'optimism'," Lucas said.

"COVID-19 is a sharp but small impact to investment. Sectors are all over the place currently."

Similarly, Page believes investors should still exercise some degree of caution.

"The worst may be over, but I think it's far too early to tell," Page said.

"If we're not careful, there's every chance we could see a second wave which would see us return to many economically damaging mitigation strategies."

The Australian market had not, as yet, staged the recovery as seen by our developed peers. However, with things "normalising" our market should catch-up, Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu said.

"Since the end of March, post the lows touched by the equity market, many astute investors have been rotating back into companies that have been meaningfully sold-off as a result of the lockdown," she said.

"This rotation picked up momentum more recently as the government announced steps to lift restrictions, underpinning hope that those businesses will see quick recovery in their earnings when things are back to normal."

With the impact of the pandemic on corporate earnings still relatively in the dark, Medallion Financial managing director Michael Wayne said markets are not cheap.

"With a forward PE ratio of approximately 15.5x these valuations are much higher than during the GFC where the average PE ratio over 2008-10 was 12.5x on a forward basis," he said.

"Given the recovery is anticipated to be sharper than that experienced in the aftermath of the GFC this situation is not unique to Australian stocks.

"Nevertheless markets aren't ostensibly cheap in our view considering the largely unknown impact COVID-19 will have on corporate earnings."

At least over the short term the market dislocation had been addressed, he said, with volatility easing in both bond and equity markets.

In the current environment, Liu recommends investors look to companies that will rebound when the economy reopens.

"We continue to look for exposure to the reopening of the economy across quality companies in infrastructure, hospitals and retailers, but we are weary of sectors that will have a U-shaped recovery such as travel," she said.

"Healthcare will remain our top overweight due to their defensive and growth characteristics."

In contrast, Page believes there to be opportunities in the tech sector.

"The best opportunities are in technology - companies that don't have a direct impact to social restrictions, that enable customers to operate remotely and have seen the adoption curve shift forward as more people realise the benefits of these solutions," he said.

Wayne also believes there to be opportunity in growth stocks in the current environment.

"In an environment where economic growth has been weak and interest rates have been low, performance has tended to favour growth stocks over value stocks," he said.

"Going forward we would expect the environment to remain similar. Global economic growth will remain subdued even if it recovers to pre-COVID-19 levels, while interest rates are likely to remain very low for a very long time."

He likes businesses in the healthcare and technology sectors, particularly companies with developed Software as a Service (SaaS) models, such as Xero.

Although the worst may be over, volatility will likely remain, argued independent investment analyst Elio D'Amato.

"Volatility will not disappear, but confidence is growing that stabilisation has set in (for now) given government and central bank support - pending future developments," he said.

Investors need to assess which companies are best positioned for recovery, he argued.

"Now that there has been a bounce the question is, 'which companies will return to the way they were quickly?' versus 'which companies will have to change the way they operate forever and can pivot - quickly?" D'Amato said.

Companies that don't have to change their business models, like IT platforms, payment systems, and other disruptive businesses, will likely return to "normal" rapidly.

While companies that have to change and have evidence that they can do so, will also recover, albeit at a slower pace. Those that can't adapt to the new world will likely suffer, D'Amato said, despite futile attempts to catch up.

"While the broader market performance has been strong, when you look a little deeper, the stocks that have met the first profile above have done incredibly well thus far," he said.

"It has been a stock picker's market, as investors don't want to be on the wrong side of a recovery holding onto challenged business models."

There is a major risk that there will be a second wave of COVID-19, forcing businesses to close their doors once again, he said.

"There are already companies on life support in very tough sectors that will likely be the last to see restrictions eased," D'Amato said.

"If the restrictions impacting them extend to 24 months because the virus can't be controlled, then there is very little government's are able to do to continue to provide the support required to keep them afloat."

To safeguard wealth in the challenging months ahead, Lucas recommends investors build a diversified portfolio.

"From my perspective, diversifying across asset classes is the best option," he said.

"Having exposure to fixed income (treasuries etc), and domestic and international equities reduces the risk of stock specific and sector risks," he said.

