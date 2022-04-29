Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Investors Mutual retail head departs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 APR 2022   12:43PM

After 17 years with the company, the head of retail at Investors Mutual has resigned.

Wayne McGauley will depart IML at the end of June, following a transition period. He first joined the firm in 2007 and has led retail distribution for the past 13 years.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed a replacement is yet to be appointed.

Prior to joining IML, McGauley was a state manager at Advance Asset Management and held business development roles with Deutsche Bank and JBWere.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Commenting on LinkedIn, McGauley said the decision came down to a desire for better work/life balance; he has commuted from Brisbane to Sydney every week for over a decade.

Reflecting on his time in the role, he acknowledged founder Anton Tagliaferro and portfolio manager Simon Conn; "Together we did countless roadshows, boardroom presentations, client meetings - both gents possessing a passion for investing that was a privilege to witness and learn from firsthand over such a long period of time, this partnership really underpinned my loyalty to IML for such a long time."

He added that he will be taking a break for several months but added: "I have a natural energy to build something just as I did in my enjoyable and proud years at IML."

Read more: Investors MutualAdvance Asset ManagementAnton TagliaferroBrisbaneDeutsche BankIML forJBWereLinkedInSimon ConnSydneyWayne McGauley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi appoints new chair, head of BCMA
CDPP dumps ANZ cartel case
Investors Mutual appoints strategic relationship manager
Acquisitions bolster Kelly Partners results
Dramatic growth in non-aligned advisers: Research
CFS targets adviser market
CDPP drops cartel charges against ANZ
Suncorp names chief risk officer
Loomis Sayles lists active ETF
Fund manager names new chief executive

Editor's Choice

CPI sees greatest jump since 2000

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% in the March quarter and 5.1% annually - the greatest increases since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2000.

AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AMP will sell Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Investment Holdco for $700 million.

75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation funds must do a better job of communicating the value of group insurance, with research revealing just 25% of Australians understand what they're covered for, and many may not be adequately covered following recent reforms.

ASX seeks to improve investment products offering

CHLOE WALKER
A newly released consultation paper from the ASX suggests changes to the existing rule framework may be needed to better serve investor needs, including the merger of AQUA and Warrant Rules.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.