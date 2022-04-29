Investors Mutual retail head departs

Investors Mutual retail head departsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 29 APR 2022 12:43PM
Read more: Investors Mutual, Advance Asset Management, Anton Tagliaferro, Brisbane, Deutsche Bank, IML for, JBWere, LinkedIn, Simon Conn, Sydney, Wayne McGauley
After 17 years with the company, the head of retail at Investors Mutual has resigned.
Wayne McGauley will depart IML at the end of June, following a transition period. He first joined the firm in 2007 and has led retail distribution for the past 13 years.
A spokesperson for the firm confirmed a replacement is yet to be appointed.
Prior to joining IML, McGauley was a state manager at Advance Asset Management and held business development roles with Deutsche Bank and JBWere.
Commenting on LinkedIn, McGauley said the decision came down to a desire for better work/life balance; he has commuted from Brisbane to Sydney every week for over a decade.
Reflecting on his time in the role, he acknowledged founder Anton Tagliaferro and portfolio manager Simon Conn; "Together we did countless roadshows, boardroom presentations, client meetings - both gents possessing a passion for investing that was a privilege to witness and learn from firsthand over such a long period of time, this partnership really underpinned my loyalty to IML for such a long time."
He added that he will be taking a break for several months but added: "I have a natural energy to build something just as I did in my enjoyable and proud years at IML."
Related News
Editor's Choice
CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital
75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA