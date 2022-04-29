Investors Mutual retail head departs

After 17 years with the company, the head of retail at Investors Mutual has resigned.

Wayne McGauley will depart IML at the end of June, following a transition period. He first joined the firm in 2007 and has led retail distribution for the past 13 years.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed a replacement is yet to be appointed.

Prior to joining IML, McGauley was a state manager at Advance Asset Management and held business development roles with Deutsche Bank and JBWere.

Commenting on LinkedIn, McGauley said the decision came down to a desire for better work/life balance; he has commuted from Brisbane to Sydney every week for over a decade.

Reflecting on his time in the role, he acknowledged founder Anton Tagliaferro and portfolio manager Simon Conn; "Together we did countless roadshows, boardroom presentations, client meetings - both gents possessing a passion for investing that was a privilege to witness and learn from firsthand over such a long period of time, this partnership really underpinned my loyalty to IML for such a long time."

He added that he will be taking a break for several months but added: "I have a natural energy to build something just as I did in my enjoyable and proud years at IML."