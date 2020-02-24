Investments head departs super fund

A $12 billion super fund is currently without a head of investments, after the departure of a long-serving executive.

LGIAsuper has confirmed to Financial Standard the departure of Guy Rundle, the government fund's long-time head of investment.

Rundle has served the fund since 2008, following stints at MFS, Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank and State Street.

LGIAsuper has not confirmed whether it will hire a replacement for Rundle.

His departure comes just months after LGIAsuper appointed former Equipsuper chief investment officer Troy Rieck to replace David Todd, who retired in 2019 after more than 15 years at the fund.

Rieck spent more than four years at Equip, and previously worked for both QIC and Suncorp.

At the time, LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said Rieck was a highly skilled investments chief.

"In his previous role at Equipsuper his key achievements included lowering risk, producing significant cost savings and increasing returns for members," she said.

Rieck added he was looking forward to supporting the fund's local members.

"I know LGIAsuper's members well. My father was a member, my brother is a member and Queensland is my home. I am keen to get back to my roots and explain our investment strategy to members," he said at the time.