Investment Trends names chief executive

Investment Trends has confirmed the appointment of a new chief executive, whose resume includes roles with MLC Life, Mortgage Choice and AMP Superannuation.

The research house has appointed Sarah Brennan as chief executive, replacing Michael Blomfield who left in September to join the executive team at Iress.

She joins from BMFS Consulting where she has held the role of managing director for almost five years.

Brennan brings more than 30 years' experience in financial services, having commenced her career in 1988 as a product manager at MLC Life Insurance. She later joined Citi, before returning to MLC Life as general manager, marketing - a role she held from 1994 to 1996.

After a six-year stint at Deutsche Bank, Brennan spent just shy of 12 years as managing director of Comparator before joining CoreLogic and eventually BMFS Consulting.

She also has and continues to hold several board positions. Brennan is a former non-executive director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, van Eyk, Old Mutual and Advantage Financial Services.

Her current board positions include non-executive directorships at Mortgage Choice and AMP Superannuation.