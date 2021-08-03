Investment Trends adds to team

The research house has hired an associate director, focused on the direct wealth space.

Kurt Mayell joined Investment Trends on August 2.

Mayell will lead a team of analysts focused on providing actionable market insights, competitive intelligence, custom and trend research across the direct wealth space, the firm said.

In his most recent role, he established and ran a Sydney property and finance business The Brixwell Group.

Prior to this he worked at CMC Markets as a dealer on the quantitative strategy desk, with responsibility for managing the firm's OTC equity trading book, and as a sales trader servicing high value clients.

He reports to Investment Trends' director of research Irene Guiamatsia.

"Kurt's experience, competence and charisma is the perfect addition to our team of dedicated analysts and data scientists, that together strive for a singular objective - to provide the highest quality research our valued clients rely on for their strategic decision making," Guiamatsia said.

Investment Trend publishes research on areas such as adviser technology, managed accounts and ESG.

Its managed accounts report published last week said, over the last five years, the proportion of financial advisers who recommend managed accounts has doubled from 22% to 44%, with 70% already using or planning to use managed accounts.