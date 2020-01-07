Investment firm adds portfolio manager

The head of portfolio integration at a $54 billion superannuation fund has joined a Melbourne-based multi-asset investment manager.

Alex Cathcart joined Drummond Capital Partners in December, taking the role of portfolio manager.

Drummond Capital Partners is a global multi-asset investment manager and provider of managed account portfolio solutions to family offices and financial intermediaries.

Cathcart joined from Cbus where he led portfolio integration, looking after strategic and dynamic asset allocation across the fund's multi-asset portfolios.

Prior to Cbus, Cathcart spent five years at QSuper in its investment strategy team, working as an economist and providing support to the portfolio management function.

He has also previously served as an executive director and deputy secretary of the Economic Society of Australia in Queensland, and as a senior economist at Queensland Treasury.