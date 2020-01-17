NEWS
Executive Appointments
Investment boutique makes PIMCO hire
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   12:35PM

A boutique fixed income investment manager has announced the appointment of a former PIMCO leader to its investment team.

Dr. Laura Ryan has nabbed the newly created role of head of research at Ardea Investment Management, tasked with building a new research team to grow Ardea's investment capabilities.

Ardea said that Ryan would bring a wealth of knowledge to the firm.

"Laura's 21 years of global financial markets experience brings depth of technical knowledge and experience across a range of fixed income investing capabilities, including Ardea's specialisation of 'relative value' investing," it said.

"Laura also has a breadth of experience extending beyond fixed income to portfolio construction, asset allocation and portfolio risk management."

Prior to the Ardea appointment, Ryan worked as the senior vice president of quantitative research at PIMCO, while also co-founding an ethical investment fund that was transferred to Ardea at the end of 2019.

Ryan has also worked at AustralianSuper as a senior analyst, at Australian National University as a statistics lecturer, and AMP Capital and Commonwealth Bank in quantitative strategy.

The newly created research team will support portfolio managers in researching and developing value investment strategies.

Ardea said it would be leveraging Ryan's strong academic credentials and investment experience to produce value-add research and thought leadership for the boutique's clients.

Ardea chief executive and co-founder Stephen Clout said Ryan was a perfect fit.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Laura's calibre joining our investment team. Not only is she exceptional in terms of technical skills and investment experience, she is also a great cultural fit, being strongly aligned with our core values around client service and teamwork," he said.

"Creating a research team under Laura is a key component of our strategic plan to prepare Ardea for a strong pipeline of long-term growth opportunities.

"This is a pre-emptive investment in resourcing to ensure we maintain our highest standards of alpha generation and client service as we continue to grow in a considered and sustainable way."

Ardea has also announced the appointment of Tom McFadyen, who will be joining the fixed income boutique as a risk analyst within the portfolio implementation team.

McFadyen previously worked with Ardea as an intern while studying at the University of Sydney.

Ardea is planning to add more hires to its team over the course of 2020 to ensure the boutique is resourced for future growth.

Founded in 2008, Ardea is one of Australia's largest fixed income investment managers, currently managing over $13 billion for both institutional and retail investors.

