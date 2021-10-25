Integrity Life hires product GM

The life insurer appointed a general manager, product and proposition, hiring from MetLife.

Gary Bailison has been appointed to the newly created role after spending the last six years at MetLife. He was most recently chief transformation officer and was previously head of individual insurance.

Bailison spent over a decade at CommInsure originally as executive manager - design and development before going onto head of retail product and pricing.

"I'm excited to welcome Gary to Integrity Life and announce this newly created role to bring even greater focus to building products and propositions that are designed to protect everyday Australians," Integrity Life chief executive Sean McCormack said.

"Gary is an experienced life insurance executive having spent over 15 years across multiple roles in the insurance value chain and he will be an integral part of the team that is helping us to become the most efficient life insurer in Australia."

Commenting on his new role, Bailison said he is excited to be joining the team.

"Life insurance is at a crossroads and there is a huge opportunity for insurers to support partners and customers by building a digital ecosystem that will improve the speed, ease and transparency of the services that are offered," he said.

"I am looking forward to helping Integrity Life achieve this goal and build a business that puts the needs of partners and customers first."

Earlier in the year, Integrity Life partnered with an affordable online Will-writing platform to encourage more Australians to put one in place.