NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Integrity Life hires product GM

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 25 OCT 2021   11:57AM

The life insurer appointed a general manager, product and proposition, hiring from MetLife.

Gary Bailison has been appointed to the newly created role after spending the last six years at MetLife. He was most recently chief transformation officer and was previously head of individual insurance.

Bailison spent over a decade at CommInsure originally as executive manager - design and development before going onto head of retail product and pricing.

"I'm excited to welcome Gary to Integrity Life and announce this newly created role to bring even greater focus to building products and propositions that are designed to protect everyday Australians," Integrity Life chief executive Sean McCormack said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"Gary is an experienced life insurance executive having spent over 15 years across multiple roles in the insurance value chain and he will be an integral part of the team that is helping us to become the most efficient life insurer in Australia."

Commenting on his new role, Bailison said he is excited to be joining the team.

"Life insurance is at a crossroads and there is a huge opportunity for insurers to support partners and customers by building a digital ecosystem that will improve the speed, ease and transparency of the services that are offered," he said.

"I am looking forward to helping Integrity Life achieve this goal and build a business that puts the needs of partners and customers first."

Earlier in the year, Integrity Life partnered with an affordable online Will-writing platform to encourage more Australians to put one in place.

Read more: Integrity LifeMetLifeGary BailisonCommInsureSean McCormack
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Statewide Super increases premiums
Profit boost for CBA, ups remediation bill
Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
Integrity Life, Will platform partner
Lying rife in life insurance applications
New chief operating officer at Zurich
Cost of group insurance declines
AMP Capital appoints NZ head of investments
Pandemic spurs advice, insurance rethink
MLC Life makes key appointments

Editor's Choice

Exam pass rate steady at 60%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The September financial adviser exam pass rate was stable at 60% but continues to fall below the overall pass rate of 88.5%.

Australian corporate bond overhaul

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has released a report aimed at overhauling Australia's corporate bond market.

Future Fund hits $199 billion

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Future Fund's latest portfolio update shows the sovereign wealth fund is just shy of hitting $200 billion.

Superhero raise takes it across the ditch

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Share trading platform Superhero will take the $40 million it has raised this year to expand into New Zealand by mid-2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.