Executive Appointments
Insurer names new chief executive
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   2:10PM

A longstanding MLC Life executive has been appointed to lead Integrity Life, following the retirement of Chris Powell in March.

Integrity Life has named Sean McCormack as its new chief executive, just months after he was promoted to the role of chief life insurance officer at MLC Life.

He will replace Lesley Mamelok who has been acting in the role and will now return to the role of chief financial officer.

McCormack has been with MLC Life for over a decade, holding a number of senior roles. From October 2015 to August 2018 he served as chief operating officer, before being appointed chief retail insurance officer and then chief of group and retail partners.

He was promoted to his current role in September when MLC Life announced it was combining its group and retail divisions.

"He is exceptionally well regarded in the industry with experience that spans the full lifecycle and value chain of the life insurance market. He has a strong belief in the benefit of life insurance advice and the importance of partnerships," Integrity Life said.

"He has a specific interest in enabling life insurance advice through technology which make him uniquely suited to Integrity, a life insurer that has recognised the benefits of a digital offering when providing a more transparent and adviser-focused experience."

Integrity Life chair Eric Dodd said the company is delighted to have attracted someone of Sean's calibre.

"He has an exceptional track record and is incredibly well regarded by industry participants, across the spectrum of super funds, corporate clients, licensees, advisers and their various associations, as well as our regulators," Dodd said.

McCormack joining Integrity Life should serve as further confirmation the insurer has the right strategy and team to deliver it, Dodd added.

Read more: Integrity LifeMLC LifeChris PowellSean McCormack
