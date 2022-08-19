Newspaper icon
Investment

Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 19 AUG 2022   12:30PM

Insignia Financial has responded to media speculation that it's in discussions with Equity Trustees (EQT) over the sale of its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) business.

In a statement to the ASX, Insignia confirmed discussions are underway but wouldn't name names.

That said, following reports in the Australian Financial Review of a likely sale, EQT entered a trading halt this morning.

It said: "Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on August 23 or when the announcement is released to the market."

In a separate ASX release about half an hour later, EQT revised the timing of the release of its full-year results, saying they will now be released on Monday. It noted that it's "in discussions regarding a proposed material acquisition and a proposed equity raising to be undertaken by way of a pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer and institutional placement."

"There is no certainty that a transaction will occur," EQT said.

Following that, Insignia said: "Insignia confirms that consistent with the sale process it is in discussions with a third party in respect of the sale of AET. No agreement has been reached on any transaction. Insignia will provide a further update to the market in relation to this matter as and when appropriate."

Insignia initially announced the proposed sale of its AET business in February.

EQT managing director Mick O'Brien and chief financial officer and chief operating officer Philip Gentry will provide an update on Monday, it said.

