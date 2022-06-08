Newspaper icon
Insignia combines investment management teams

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUN 2022   12:41PM

MLC chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage will leave Insignia Financial as it blends its investment management teams.

This marks the latest step in Insignia's asset management integration project, with the group saying bringing together its investment teams delivers simplification and enables its other integration priorities to move forward.

It also establishes clear accountabilities, governance and alignment around investment outcomes, the business said.

The new business will be split into two investment capabilities or streams. The first is focused on the group's multi-asset strategies and will be led by chief investment officer Dan Farmer. Meanwhile the second will house all directly managed single asset class strategies, including Antares Equities and Antares Fixed Income, property and managed accounts, and be led by Jason Komadina as general manager, direct capabilities and specialist investment services.

Together, the two distinct streams manage about $97 billion.

"We are in the privileged position of having one of the most well-resourced, highly experienced, and proven investment teams in the industry which has delivered strong outcomes for clients through investment cycles," chief asset management officer Gary Mulcahy said.

"Bringing the investment teams together provides an opportunity to capitalise on our scale as we streamline and consolidate our product range, whilst leveraging skills and knowledge across the combined business."

The changes see the departure of Jonathan Armitage who has served as MLC's chief investment officer for more than a decade.

"We would like to thank him for his commitment and invaluable contribution over the past 11 years, helping to build a great team whilst delivering strong investment outcomes for our clients," Mulcahy said.

"Jonathan's focus on attracting and developing investment talent has put us in a very strong position to develop and grow our business."

On the appointments of Farmer and Komadina, he said: "Dan is a seasoned investment professional with over 30 years' experience in investment markets and has been chief investment officer at IOOF since 2017. He will be responsible for overseeing the investment management team and the performance they deliver to our clients."

"Jason will have responsibility for providing the right infrastructure and support to enable these businesses to grow. Jason has 26 years' experience in the industry and brings deep expertise in developing creative business models to leverage investment capabilities."

